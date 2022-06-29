ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Americans are deeply divided on transgender rights, a poll shows

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wIjAe_0gPV6pNX00
University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships in February.Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

By Melissa Block

Americans are widely opposed to allowing transgender female athletes to compete on women's and girls' sports teams, and, according to a new NPR/Ipsos poll, are deeply split along partisan lines on questions of transgender rights.

The NPR/Ipsos poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans (63%) are opposed to allowing transgender women and girls to compete on teams that align with their gender identity, while 24% overall support that.

Among Democrats, opinion is fairly split: a plurality, 46%, support trans female athletes' right to compete on women's and girls sports teams, while 41% oppose it.

Independent voters oppose trans female athletes right to compete by 3:1 (21% support; 63% oppose).

Among Republicans, support plummets to just 4%, while 88% oppose.

According to Ipsos Vice President Mallory Newall, that tiny percentage of Republican support demonstrates how potent messaging on this issue has proved to be.

"For leaders in the Republican Party, [trans women and sports] has become a very powerful talking point," Newall says, "and what our polling's showing is that it's resonating with a significant majority of their base."

Rights of trans female athletes have become a political wedge issue

The message is clearly resonating with people like Paul Bjork, 68, a semiretired contractor in Fort Smith, Ark., who tells NPR his views are shaped by conservative podcasts and guided by the Bible.

"Any law that will support transgender, I will be against," Bjork says. "Biologically," he says, "there's only a male/female, and to have a male compete in a female sport, it doesn't work. I mean, it's not fair for the woman."

Many, including scientists, reject that view of a gender binary.

Nearly 20 states have passed laws that prohibit transgender youth from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity.

Transgender advocate Chris Mosier, the founder of transathlete.com, calls the results of the NPR/Ipsos poll "deeply disappointing," but no surprise. The results, he says, reflect how politicized these issues have become.

"What is important for people to remember," Mosier says, "is that my identity as a trans person is not political. It has become politicized."

Mosier is also dismayed by this month's decision by FINA, the world governing body for swimming, that effectively bans transgender women from elite, international women's competitions.

"The truth of the matter is trans women are not dominating in sports," Mosier says. "They have never dominated in sports. And a lot of this has just been a scare tactic by the right to create a political wedge in an election year."

Danielle Provencher, 49, a Democrat and retired freelance journalist from Boynton Beach, Fla., responded "somewhat opposed" on the polling question of trans women in sports. In an interview with NPR, Provencher said she's "conflicted."

"I don't want to be discriminatory," she says, "but I recognize that there are differences in men and women's bodies, and you can't get around that, especially when it comes to competition. ... There is that physicality that you can't escape."

But Rebekah Goldstein, 33, a data manager and Democrat from Newton, Mass., is among those who support trans female athletes on this question.

"I just have a strong conviction that if someone's a woman, wants to compete as a woman, they should be the ones who can make the decision," she says. "No one else should be able to decide that for other people."

Goldstein considers the trend of anti-transgender legislation being passed around the country "alarming." "I feel anger and frustration," she says, "that the country is moving in this direction."

Gender-affirming medical care for trans youth reveals a stark political split

The NPR/Ipsos poll also asked about state laws that prevent transgender youth from accessing gender transition medical care, such as hormone therapy.

The responses show a stark partisan split.

Just 14% of Democrats support such laws, while 55% of Republicans do.

Republican Stephen Petit, 58, a retired deputy sheriff from Denver, Colo., is among those who believe youth under 18 should not have access to such medical care.

"Let 'em mature a few more years till they are 18," he says. "Then they can make that choice."

Neena Van Camp, 76, of Knoxville, Tenn., is registered as a Republican but calls herself "totally disenchanted" with her party and, specifically, with former President Donald Trump.

"Quite honestly," she tells NPR, "with the behavior of some idiot that used to live in Washington, I refuse to be associated with it. ... When I get solicitations from the Republican Party, I put a little note and send it back to 'em instead of sending them money, and say, 'As long as he's up there at the top, you ain't gettin' diddly squat from me.'"

Van Camp also bucks the majority of the Republican Party on the question of laws that ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth: She strongly opposes those laws.

"This is what the child wants," Van Camp says, "and they should be able to follow up on what they feel that they need. ... Government gets involved in too much, in my opinion, that is none of their daggone business."

In a related question, the NPR/Ipsos poll asked whether people agree with state laws or policies that classify gender-transition medical care for youth as child abuse.

"Uhhhhhh, that question makes me want to vomit!" says Provencher, the Florida Democrat, who explains that it's not the question itself she finds nauseating, but the policy it's asking about.

The question stems from a directive in Texas, where some families of children receiving gender transition medical care have been investigated by child protective services.

Again, the poll shows a sharp partisan divide on this question.

Nearly half of Republicans (48%) support policies that consider providing trans medical care for youth to be child abuse; 28% oppose those policies.

Meanwhile, Democrats overwhelmingly oppose those policies, by nearly 5:1 (58% to 13%).

Provencher calls it "ludicrous" to equate gender-affirming medical care for youth with child abuse.

"I think it's a caring and helpful thing for a parent to be able to do this," she says. "It's the opposite of child abuse."

The sharp divisions between Democrats and Republicans on questions of transgender rights, says pollster Mallory Newall of Ipsos, mirror the intense partisan splits seen on social issues across the board.

"It just one of the myriad examples in our society right now of how our partisan affiliation is truly the lens at which we look at all issues," Newall says.

The NPR/Ipsos poll was conducted from June 10-12, 2022, with a sample of 1,028 adults online. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points for all respondents.

NPR's Joel Rose contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 70

James Kellison
3d ago

the people are not divided they just want them to go away !! the people feel sorry for them and like the rest of the country unfortunately don't want them around our kid's, in our school's or our public restrooms, we have enough problems in today's society raising our kid's and we don't need to try and explain why people do this weird thing to themselves.

Reply(1)
68
dividedTHEYshallFALL
3d ago

There is no debate. Chromosomes dictate gender. That can’t be chemically, surgically, or wished for change. It’s the law of nature that society and our laws base itself upon. Otherwise, I could claim that I’m black when I’m white just to get a scholarship reserved for a POC. I could claim I’m Native American and have rights to a Reservation. I could claim I’m Joe Biden and just walk into the White House. I could claim my shoe is a $100 bill and has a right to be accepted as money just because I say it’s money. Point we don’t base acceptance and rights on what we claim to be… we base it on what nature has defined us as. In this case, your chromosomes say you’re male/female, and claiming to be otherwise does not give you rights to what’s labeled for male-only or female-only… no more than what’s labeled as Joe Biden’s can be claimed by me saying I’m Joe Biden.

Reply
59
UNITEDWESTAND
3d ago

Medical transition is an illusion; you create an illusion of the opposite sex—there is no such thing as changing genders. You can’t. The reality is, is that if you medically transition, you create an illusion of the opposite sex for comfort”

Reply
39
Related
travelnoire.com

TikTokers Warn Black Travelers of Sundown Towns

“Don’t let the sun go down on you in this town.” If you were a Black traveler during the Jim Crow era and saw these words painted on a roadside sign, you would instantly want to turn back around and head in the opposite direction. Signs like this were fairly commonplace in America during the late 1800s and 1900s. They were an ominous decree to Black travelers that they were about to enter a sundown town.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Fox News

Why Black Americans are leaving Biden in droves

It should come as no surprise that Black Americans are ditching the Biden administration in droves. The recent exodus of 21 Black staffers, which has been dubbed "Blaxit," should be a warning sign to Democrats that instead of playing the race card, they should tackle the issues that actually matter to Black Americans – starting with inflation and crime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Rights#Trans Women#Transgender Youth#Racism#Americans#Npr#Democrats#Republicans#Ipsos#The Republican Party
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Black Enterprise

White Teacher Accused of Making Black Students Pick Cotton Sues Parents

A white teacher in Rochester, New York, is clapping back in the form of a lawsuit after being accused of making Black students pick cotton as part of a history lesson. Patrick Rausch says his lesson was misconstrued and he’s the victim of a social media campaign of “inflammatory and untrue statements,” Democrat & Chronicle reports. In his lawsuit, Rausch admits to bringing cotton into his class as part of a history lesson about Eli Whitney and the cotton gin but says the allegations that made national headlines are false.
ROCHESTER, NY
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

A striking number from a new poll on guns

As Congress considers, again, the possibility of moving a package of gun control reforms, a number from a new CBS News/YouGov poll jumped out at me as evidence of why solving America's gun violence problem is so hard.
UNIONDALE, NY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
104K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy