ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 Winners Announced

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjlfb_0gPV6hYx00

Organizers said this years ticket sales have raised over $1.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Thanks to many generous donors, all 13,000 tickets were sold on June 8, 2022. The funds are used towards St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's mission of ending childhood cancer.

If you would like to support St. Jude, despite missing out on the giveaway, click here .

Below are the winners of this years prizes:

Prize: $1,000 gift card courtesy of Doug Ashy.

Winner: Marie Doiron of Lafayette.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Prize: $2,500 American Express gift card courtesy of The UPS Store

Winner: Julie Meyer of Lafayette

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Prize: 2022 Mazda3 Sedan courtesy of Acadiana Mazda & Dream Day Foundation

The actual vehicle features/options, including but not limited to vehicle style, color, design, and interior and exterior features will be determined by Sponsor.

Winner: Dolores and Robert Dallas of Lafayette

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Prize: $10,000 American Express gift card courtesy of Assurance Financial

St. Jude

Winner: Kristi Guillotte of Lafayette

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Prize: 2022 Acadiana St. Jude Dream Home time and materials courtesy of McLain Companies

St. Jude

Winner: Kathleen Williams of Harvey, LA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Developing Lafayette

The Stage Karaoke Bar Expanding Into Former Legend’s Space On Verot

The Stage Karaoke Bar, Lafayette’s premier friendly karaoke bar is expanding into a new, larger space located in the former Legend’s on Verot at 2921 Verot School Road. The friendly karaoke business first opened in the former Coyote Blues bar space on Johnston Street earlier this year, sharing a space with GL Mongolian Grill. During the past few months, The Stage has become a hot spot for those looking to get out and have fun without going to the typical nightclub.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Youngsville Fourth of July Celebration Happening This Weekend

Maaike Erents, with Social Entertainment, joined News15 at Noon to share about the upcoming 4th of July Celebration at Sugar Mill Pond. Sugar Mill Pond Independence Day Celebration makes its return this Sunday, July 3rd. Presented by Lafayette Roofing & General Contractors LLC, this event is Youngsville’s official Fourth of July celebration held in Sugar Mill Pond.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Developing Lafayette

Crumbl Cookies Coming To Lafayette | Update

If you didn’t know, Crumbl Cookies is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana in the Super Target shopping center at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Suite 700, formerly Casian’s restaurant. See previous post (here). Crumbl Cookies is a tech-driven franchise bakery that opened its first Louisiana store in Baton Rouge and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Mason's Grill announces new ownership after 24 years

BATON ROUGE - Mason's Grill, a popular Baton Rouge brunch spot, has changed ownership after 24 years. Mike and Shirlee Alfandre have sold the Jefferson Highway restaurant they created to Rober and Christina Alamarie. The Alfandres announced the change on social media Thursday, thanking customers for decades of support. They...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Cars
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Cars
City
Harvey, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
WAFB

Salvation Army hosts free food giveaway Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge will host a free food giveaway on Thursday, June 30. The giveaway begins at 10 a.m. The address is 7361 Airline Highway. Organizers say one food box will be given to each vehicle in a carpool line on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Acadiana Eats: Di Jerk Stop

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Catch ‘a nice lil vibe’ at Di Jerk Stop in Lafayette for some authentic Jamaican food!. Where are they located: 4416 Johnston St. When are they open: Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. CLOSED ON MONDAYS.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Meyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Home#American Express#Vehicles
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is under construction at the Mall of Louisiana

Work is underway on Baton Rouge's first Shake Shack. The burger chain with roots in the New York fine dining scene is set to open a freestanding restaurant in early 2023 at the Mall of Louisiana. The restaurant will be between Longhorn Steakhouse and Peregrin's (formerly Pier 1 Imports). Shake Shack is known for its all-natural Angus beef burgers. Beyond the so-called “Shackburgers,” the fast-casual restaurant’s menu includes chicken sandwiches, flat-top-grilled hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custards.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Excessive Rainfall Possible Today in Southwest Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana residents should be aware that the forecast for the region today calls for the possibility of excessive rainfall. The enhanced rain threat is being blamed on an abundance of Gulf of Mexico moisture which is being pulled onshore by a tropical weather system that has been spinning just off the Texas coast for most of this week.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
WAFB

Family finally returns home after 2016 flood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a special homecoming almost six years in the making as Mr. and Mrs. Louis Jones finally returned to their home in Baker. Their home was one of the many homes severely damaged in the historic 2016 flood. And after setbacks in trying to get everything repaired, the couple was joined by family and friends for the big reveal of their new home on Tuesday, June 28.
BAKER, LA
kadn.com

Women and Children Shelter Coming to St. Landry Parish

Opelousas, La (KADN) - St. Landry Parish will soon have a shelter for both women and children. Now there have been talks among councilmembers as a proposed provider wants to establish a nonprofit-operated shelter in Opelousas, which currently only has a shelter for just men, known as the refinery. The...
OPELOUSAS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Loose Kangaroo Spotted and Wrangled in Baton Rouge Area

According to reports, a kangaroo on the loose in the Baton Rouge area was wrangled by authorities after sightings of the animal were shared on social media. One video shows the kangaroo prancing along the side of a road. Residents of East Baton Rouge parish were reportedly spotting a kangaroo...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy