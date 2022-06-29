ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

1 person seriously injured after a motorcycle collision in Tierrasanta (San Diego, CA)

 3 days ago

One person was severely injured after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday on Interstate 15 in Tierrasanta. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place just before 8 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, near Aero Drive [...]

