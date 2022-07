SMITHFIELD – A 24 year-old man was arrested after he reportedly fled from Johnston County deputies in a 2008 Volkswagen Beetle. The chase lasted about four miles. Just after 8:00pm Thursday, a SAFE Team deputy got behind the Volkswagen at the Interstate 95 and Brogden Road interchange (Exit 93). The Volkswagen turned onto the southbound on-ramp at a high rate of speed. The officer used his radar to clock the car traveling 86 mph in a 65 mph zone as soon as the vehicle entered the southbound travel lanes.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO