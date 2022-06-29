Why adults should 'listen' to Topeka High students' photography

The library of photos floats above students on the blue-sky wall in Josh Davis' classroom, not as a suggestion but as an encouragement that they, too, may one day reach great heights.

Each photo conveys 1,000 words worth of story, as told by the hundreds of Topeka High students who have filtered through Davis' photography classroom.

Here, on this wall, are the students' lived experiences — still lifes, snapshots and vignettes of what it has meant to be a teenager in Topeka in the past decade.

And Davis is audience to it all.

For the past 10 years, Davis has been the photography teacher at Topeka High, teaching students how to find themselves and their voices in a medium that allows the soft-spoken to shine a little brighter.

"When you’re a photographer, you have that eye. You see things, and you know what you want," Davis said. "In trying to show kids photography, their eyes are a little different, and you’re trying to teach them to see things from their eyes."

Teaching photography is the next step after Davis' tattoo ambitions

There was no path in life in which Davis wouldn't have been a photographer, but his pathway to the classroom was a little more complicated.

A son and grandson of two photographers, Davis grew up with a camera either in front of him or in his hand. He still remembers a trip he took with his mother to Colorado, where she taught him how to stage photos and shoot still lifes.

At Shawnee Heights High School, Davis also took classes with the highly esteemed Avery Ayers-Berry, who was even the first person to introduce Davis to Photoshop back in 2000. Still, between drawing, painting, photography and print-making classes, Davis, as a teenager, was sure he wanted to apply his talents to a different field.

Tattoo artistry.

Even if he couldn't break into the industry as an artist, Davis tried at least becoming a tattoo photographer for magazines on the topic back then. But the birth of his daughter, — coupled with a few rejection letters from those magazines, he joked — woke him up to reality.

"This was all before tattoos were super popular, and it was still an up-and-coming industry," Davis said. "I knew I wanted to be able to feed my daughter, and I had always in the back of my mind, knew I was interested in being a photography teacher, and that’s what led me here."

He joined a teacher preparation program that let him observe art classes and hang out in an art classroom for 25 hours — "to get the vibe of the field" — and he shadowed a Topeka West art teacher for a while before being hired at Topeka High.

During his 10-year tenure at Topeka High, Davis has also become the art department chair.

"All that cemented that this is what I want to do," he said. "I want to help kids out, and I want to make my own art classroom the same as what Ms. Avery did for me. She made it my second home."

Why adults should listen to teenagers' photography

With two sleeves of tattoos, rock 'n' roll music in the background and a camera in hand, Davis is the epitome of the "cool teacher" image.

Every class period, Davis talks with his students at desks arranged in a big rectangle around his room, going over the day's expectations and encouragements.

"All right, lock and load, let’s rock 'n' roll," he tells the students, right before they head into the historic halls of Topeka High to practice their photography chops.

Every time they come back, he's blown away by what they find.

Teenagers, especially after COVID, are burdened with more work and more emotion than today's adults ever had to endure in high school, he said. And it shows up as rawer and more passionate art.

"Right now, these kids are tapping into that raw emotion," Davis said. "The photos they produce — they’re raw, but they’re real. They’re real things that everyone is dealing with, but they’re able to express it, and they’re expressing it in a very mature way."

Davis' best philosophy on photography even comes from one of his former students — that to take a photo is to take a snapshot of a single moment in time. Circumstances may come and go, blue skies may cloud or clear up, but photography allows single moments to live on forever.

It's this realization that Davis tries to instill in his students, and it's one that he sees as "lightbulbs go off over their heads" when they find a voice through photography and develop their own styles and talent for capturing moments in time.

His photo wall is proof of it.

"I know that not all of them are going to become professional photographers, and I tell them that on day one," Davis said. "But what I want them to do when they leave my class is see the world in a different way, to see it in their way, and to be able to express that."

"(It's showing them) that when they leave this class, they have an option for their voice, even if they don’t want to talk."

Rafael Garcia is an education reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at rgarcia@cjonline.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byRafaelGarcia.