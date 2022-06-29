Street Sign Theft on the Rise in Door County

You could pay for a citation or worse if you are caught shooting certain fireworks without a permit. The Sturgeon Bay Police Department issued its annual warning on Wednesday after receiving complaints about fireworks over the last few weeks, including three in the last seven days. Fireworks that leave the ground such as firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets, and mortars are illegal to use without the proper paperwork. Sparklers, stationary cones, and fountains, smoke bombs, caps and others that spin or move on the ground are allowed, but you should still be careful. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there were 1500 injuries involving firecrackers and 1100 injuries with sparklers in 2021. Over the last 15 years, there has been a 25 percent increase in fireworks-related injuries. To add insult to injury, citations could cost you hundreds of dollars and possibly thousands more if the fireworks you fire off damage someone else’s property.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO