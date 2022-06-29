ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Street Sign Theft on the Rise in Door County

Cover picture for the articleThe rate at which street signs are being stolen in Door County is on the rise. According to the Door County Highway Commissioner, Thad Ash, there are no specific...

WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police surround Baird Street home

It has been a journey for 15 local scouts who were on the Amtrak train that derailed in a crash Monday. Here are extended interviews with the boys. The county saw an increase in overdose deaths and had limited places to store bodies. Updated: 20 minutes ago. Why the county...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Four arrested in check cashing scheme

Three men from Georgia and another from Green Bay were arrested Thursday afternoon in Kewaunee County for trying to cash a fraudulent check. The Bank of Luxemburg-Dyckesville Branch made the initial call to Kewaunee County Dispatch just before 2:30 p.m. about a man attempting to cash a fraudulent check. He was gone by the time law enforcement showed up, but bank employees called again when the man came back. He left again and was seen entering a sports utility vehicle parked on the road.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Door County, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Ke’Shode Z. Walker, 24, Manitowoc, Deliver Schedule I, II Narcotics (Fentanyl) Second and Subsequent Offense on 7/9/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of six and one-half (6 1/2) years, eighteen (18) months initial confinement, followed by five (5) years extended supervision. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Maintain absolute sobriety; 2) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 4) Have no contact with Elijah Manning; 5) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 6) Have no possession of any weapons; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample. Court finds the defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Defendant has 286 days sentence credit. Court orders the destruction of the firearm.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neighbor calls in Two Rivers garage fire, estimated $10k in damages

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Fire Department is investigating a garage fire that happened Thursday around 4 p.m. According to a release, the department was dispatched at 4:08 p.m. for a garage fire with smoke and flames visible on 19th Street in Two Rivers. They saw heavy smoke coming from the detached garage and a significant fire inside.
TWO RIVERS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Baird Street reopens after Green Bay SWAT responds to disturbance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department reopened a residential street shortly before 2 P.M. -- about three hours after the SWAT team responded to a domestic disturbance Friday morning. Police say a family was worried about a man in the house on the 800-block of S....
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay Police issues warnings about fireworks

You could pay for a citation or worse if you are caught shooting certain fireworks without a permit. The Sturgeon Bay Police Department issued its annual warning on Wednesday after receiving complaints about fireworks over the last few weeks, including three in the last seven days. Fireworks that leave the ground such as firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets, and mortars are illegal to use without the proper paperwork. Sparklers, stationary cones, and fountains, smoke bombs, caps and others that spin or move on the ground are allowed, but you should still be careful. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there were 1500 injuries involving firecrackers and 1100 injuries with sparklers in 2021. Over the last 15 years, there has been a 25 percent increase in fireworks-related injuries. To add insult to injury, citations could cost you hundreds of dollars and possibly thousands more if the fireworks you fire off damage someone else’s property.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 12-year-old from Town of Scott found, deputies report

SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports the 12-year-old has been found. Deputies said he first went missing on Monday and explained he is safe. They ended by saying “thank you” in all caps. Original: Missing 12-year-old juvenile from Town of Scott, BCSO...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Green Bay's gun problem -- ghost guns and gel guns

Immigrants still face a lot of uncertainty despite Supreme Court ruling. Advocates say sweeping reform is needed to address long-term issues with immigration issues and for DACA recipients. Boy Scouts: "We were just in the right place at the right time" Updated: 20 minutes ago. We sit down with 11...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Seeing a Rise in the Use of Ghost Guns

The use of so-called ghost guns is on the rise across the state, and specifically in Green Bay. While the biggest issue can be found in Milwaukee, where 45 such guns have been recovered so far this year, compared to 37 last year and 8 in 2020, Green Bay police are also finding them.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Large police presence near Washington Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is being seen near Washington Street and Walnut Street in the City of Green Bay. Local 5 News has a crew on scene and will update this when more information is made available. Until then, it is best to avoid...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: De Pere apartment fire

We were given a unique vantage point of the fire response at Crow's Nest Apartments, where 4 apartments were damaged and 6 people were displaced. Nine more inmates received four-year degrees and had a diploma ceremony at the prison. Pro-Choice rally held at busy Green Bay intersection. Updated: 4 hours...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

29-year-old Oshkosh man arrested for 1st offense OWI

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old man from Oshkosh has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, his first offense. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, on Tuesday at 6:44 p.m., Outagamie County was attempting to find a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run. They were able to locate a vehicle that was driving all over the road by using the DOT cameras.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office Reports Imitation Scam

While imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, it can also cost people money. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of people receiving phone calls from people claiming to be a part of the Department. The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that they will...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

