PHOTOS – Fun at the Western Kentucky State Fair

While visiting Bowling Green, Kentucky, visitors may want to visit the National Corvette Museum to see all of the car’s namesakes. Beech Bend Raceway is also an option, as it hosts drag races. You can also visit the Kentucky Museum for exhibits on the state’s history. You may also want to visit the Riverview at Hobson Grove, a restored 1800s home, or the Lost River Cave, a large cavern that’s accessible by boat.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO