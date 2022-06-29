PHOTOS – Fun at the Western Kentucky State Fair

The Mid-South Truck and Tractor Pulls, a corn hole tournament, and wrestling highlight activities for the final two nights of the Western Kentucky State Fair. Fair Board member Tony Meacham says 4,274 patrons passed through the gates Thursday for Christian County Farm Bureau Day. The fair has attracted more than 31,800 visitors so far. Meacham says the last two days still hold plenty of fun activities.
The Christian County Farm Bureau Agency Managers say they are pleased with the insurance company’s response following the December tornadoes. Agency Managers Ashtyn Hudson and Gary Keeton discussed the details of the response during the annual Christian County Farm Bureau meeting at the Western Kentucky State Fair Thursday night. Hudson says he was amazed at the amount of claim money paid out following the tornadoes in December 2021.
The Western Kentucky University Alumni Association recently elected nine new board members for 2022-23 campaign and beyond. Among them, a Cadiz resident. Todd Wallace, Class of 1985, currently serves as a senior strategist for Airline Tariff Publishing Company and is also on hand locally as the chair for the Cadiz-Trigg Planning Commission.
While visiting Bowling Green, Kentucky, visitors may want to visit the National Corvette Museum to see all of the car’s namesakes. Beech Bend Raceway is also an option, as it hosts drag races. You can also visit the Kentucky Museum for exhibits on the state’s history. You may also want to visit the Riverview at Hobson Grove, a restored 1800s home, or the Lost River Cave, a large cavern that’s accessible by boat.
All it took was three or four hours of hard teamwork, a few laughs, and some prayer this past Tuesday. But by the time everything was finished, the outside of one Trigg Countian’s home went from unrecognizable and nearly camouflaged to open, inviting and anew. This has been, and...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you love cheese you’re gonna be happy to hear this news…the Cheese Queen is opening a store in downtown Bowling Green. Rajna Bulut is known as the Cheese Queen of Bowling Green on Instagram. She makes custom charcuterie boards for people and hand delivers them. She started the business two years ago and her sales skyrocketed.
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Despite the announcement of a burn ban in Warren County, fireworks are still set to take place at some events!. Due to dry weather, the ban is asking the community to leave it up to the professionals to safely set fireworks off until enough rainfall makes conditions safer.
While work construction continues on the Genesis Express Intergeneration Center on Jefferson Street, the non-profit organization’s outreach pushes ahead as they unceasingly build their programs for youth in Trigg County. Club member George Radford said Genesis Express is hosting the first Wildcat Village Engagement Sports-O-Rama this weekend at Trigg...
Downtown Bowling Green’s entertainment district is kicking off soon!. On today’s edition of What’s Happening SoKY, SoKY Sunrise’s Darius Mack sits with Telia Butler, the Development Coordinator for the city of Bowling Green, to give us all the important details on the upcoming Fountain Row. Fore...
Funeral services for 61-year old Michael Ralph Sutton, of Hopkinsville, will be Wednesday afternoon, July 6, at 2:00 at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Davis Cemetery in Christian County. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 5, from 4:00 – 8:00 and beginning at 1:00...
JoEllen Reynolds of Cerulean won the Ms. Plus Western Kentucky State Fair pageant in the under 30 age group this week. JoEllen talked about her title with the News Edge and the support she received from her friends and family.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture has issued a burn ban for three counties, including Montgomery County, effective Thursday. TDA announced the ban via their Facebook and Twitter accounts, saying the decision was made out of “an abundance of caution and in support and mutual cooperation at the request of the county mayors.”
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the region continues to dry out, several towns and counties have banned any open burning until significant rainfall arrives. Here is a list of several cities in the Middle Tennessee area that have no burn orders currently in place, which includes fireworks for some towns with the 4th of July approaching:
One Cadiz Rotary Club president said “goodbye” and another said “hello” during Tuesday’s meeting, as the outgoing Kyle Hensley passed the gavel to the incoming Alana Baker-Dunn. Both graduates of Trigg County High School and local natives, the two were co-chairs of this year’s Cadiz...
Clarksville, Tenn.–Happy 80th Birthday Fort Campbell!. On July 1, 1942 one officer and 19 enlisted men from the 1580th Service Command were the first troops officially assigned here. As a result of the US entering WWII, construction began six months earlier for what was then known as “Camp Campbell”.
Caitlyn Hooks is no stranger to pageants, but the Lyon County High School senior has always wanted to participate in the fair queen pageant at the Kentucky State Fair. She’ll get that chance after being crowned Miss Western Kentucky State Fair Saturday. Hooks said for her, pageants are a...
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/WFIE) - WBKO News is learning more information after an intense drug arrest in Bowling Green Wednesday morning. Bowling Green Police and Drug Enforcement Administration officers served an arrest warrant on Highland Way where police said John Byers lived. Byers is one of 12 people arrested on...
A 7-year-old Hopkinsville boy helped Max’s Hope Pet Rescue raise more than $22,000 after he and his grandmother organized a yard sale to benefit the nonprofit organization. Clayton Thieke and his grandmother, Suzzie Thieke, went to the Hopkinsville rescue shelter on Tuesday to make their donation of $11,113.63. Their contribution was then matched by Hopkinsville veterinarian Dr. Michael Johnson, pushing the total to $22,227.26.
Fresh off of its popular annual Soap Box Derby, the Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club took time Thursday to donate a pair of $1,000 checks to local non-profits in the Dyslexia Association of the Pennyrile and Men 2 Be. In their own ways, both organizations service youths and adults in west Kentucky...
Comments / 0