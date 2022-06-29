Listen Up Dry Shampoo Fans: Olaplex Just Launched a Clarifying Shampoo to Detox Your Scalp

Click here to read the full article.

We get it. It’s a total pain to wash your hair, blow it out and keep its style fresh enough for a few days — if you’re lucky. That’s where styling products, like dry shampoo, come in. But these products create build-up on your hair and scalp, keeping your color from looking bright and your hair from feeling, well, clean. Enter Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo , a detoxifying shampoo with the bond-building Olaplex technology you love.

Celebrity hair colorist Chad Kenyon says his clients use No. 4C every few washes. “I recommend this weekly deep cleansing shampoo because it is formulated with a broad-spectrum clarifying system to remove impurities that weigh down hair and cause damage without stripping the hair,” he says. “It also contains Olaplex’s patented bond-building technology to maintain strong hair bonds.”

The result, he says, is “purified hair” that looks and feels shiny and healthy. It also is in better shape to receive hair treatments, including those “that repair, strengthen and protect.”

Of course, how often you use a clarifying shampoo is up to you. But there’s generally no need to use it every time you shampoo. Save it for when your hair and scalp are full of hairspray, dry shampoo , dirt and oil. This way, the brand’s “Broad-Spectrum Clarifying System” can really get in there and remove potentially damaging buildup. Even if you don’t use hair products, hard water minerals, chlorine, heavy metals and pollution can leave hair looking and feeling dull and dry.

My highlighted blonde hair is pretty damaged and dry from years of bleach. Because of that, I’m careful with the types of shampoo I use that can dry out my hair. I found No. 4C surprisingly hydrating for a clarifying shampoo, probably because it’s sulfate-free and pH balanced. After using it just one time, my scalp felt cleaner and my hair even had more body – and not in a frizzy way.

Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo is out now at Sephora .