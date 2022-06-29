ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Listen Up Dry Shampoo Fans: Olaplex Just Launched a Clarifying Shampoo to Detox Your Scalp

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We get it. It’s a total pain to wash your hair, blow it out and keep its style fresh enough for a few days — if you’re lucky. That’s where styling products, like dry shampoo, come in. But these products create build-up on your hair and scalp, keeping your color from looking bright and your hair from feeling, well, clean. Enter Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo , a detoxifying shampoo with the bond-building Olaplex technology you love.

Celebrity hair colorist Chad Kenyon says his clients use No. 4C every few washes. “I recommend this weekly deep cleansing shampoo because it is formulated with a broad-spectrum clarifying system to remove impurities that weigh down hair and cause damage without stripping the hair,” he says. “It also contains Olaplex’s patented bond-building technology to maintain strong hair bonds.”

The result, he says, is “purified hair” that looks and feels shiny and healthy. It also is in better shape to receive hair treatments, including those “that repair, strengthen and protect.”



No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying… $30


Buy Now

Of course, how often you use a clarifying shampoo is up to you. But there’s generally no need to use it every time you shampoo. Save it for when your hair and scalp are full of hairspray, dry shampoo , dirt and oil. This way, the brand’s “Broad-Spectrum Clarifying System” can really get in there and remove potentially damaging buildup. Even if you don’t use hair products, hard water minerals, chlorine, heavy metals and pollution can leave hair looking and feeling dull and dry.

My highlighted blonde hair is pretty damaged and dry from years of bleach. Because of that, I’m careful with the types of shampoo I use that can dry out my hair. I found No. 4C surprisingly hydrating for a clarifying shampoo, probably because it’s sulfate-free and pH balanced. After using it just one time, my scalp felt cleaner and my hair even had more body – and not in a frizzy way.

Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo is out now at Sephora .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0gPV05Vy00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Tristan ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ About Khloé Dating ‘Another Man’ After He Cheated on Her With Another Woman

Click here to read the full article. True karma. Tristan Thompson isn’t happy about Khloé Kardashian’s dating life. A source close to the Chicago Bulls basketball player revealed that he’s sulking over the news that his ex-girlfriend is dating other people. On June 25, 2022, an insider close to Tristan told HollywoodLife how the basketball player really feels about his ex. “Of course Tristan isn’t thrilled Khloe is dating again but he knows he doesn’t have a say in the matter. He also knew this day would be coming eventually but he’s trying to not think about it too much. Tristan...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Travis’ Daughter Just Posted a Photo of Him in the Hospital Hours After Asking For ‘Prayers’

Click here to read the full article. Finding hope. Travis Barker was hospitalized at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center on June 28, 2022. The Blink-182 drummer’s daughter, Alabama, 16, asked for prayers from her fans for her dad on her Instagram and TikTok. Travis was taken to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles by ambulance after he and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, sought care at West Hills Hospital on the morning of June 28, 2022. The reason for his hospitalization is unknown. TMZ broke the news as they photographed the Poosh founder standing next to her husband on a stretcher. Travis’ daughter Alabama...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Colour#Hair Gel#Shampoo#Detox#Olaplex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

Travis Barker’s Health History Is Complicated—Here’s Why He Was Hospitalized

Click here to read the full article. Sending prayers. After news of his hospitalization, many fans are asking what happened to Travis Barker? The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to Cedar Sinai Medical Center on June 28, 2022, after an unknown health problem. His wife Kourtney Kardashian was seen next to him coming out of the ambulance, and his daughter Alabama posted social media posts asking for “prayers.” This isn’t the first time that the “All the Small Things” musician has been hospitalized. Throughout his career, Travis has undergone medical procedures for various health problems. The drummer experienced accidents and other various...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Elvis Presley’s Net Worth When He Died Might Surprise You—Here’s How His Estate Compares Today

Click here to read the full article. From his humble beginnings in Mississippi, to his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Elvis Presley’s net worth at the time of his death was a fortune fit for a king—especially when we’re talking about the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself. However, his net worth at the end of his life pales in comparison to how much the Presley estate is worth today. Up ahead, we’re diving into everything there is to know about Elvis Presley’s net worth, from how much he had in the bank upon his death in 1977, to who inherited his...
MEMPHIS, TN
shefinds

4 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Experts

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 4, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists to learn more about classic haircuts for anyone over 50 that are no less trendy, stylish or gorgeous and are designed to enhance your features.
HAIR CARE
Family Proof

Best Shampoos for Hair Growth in 2022

Your hair is your most noticeable feature, but for some reason, you noticed it hasn’t been growing much since the summer. We’ve compiled a list of the best shampoo for hair growth in 2022 to help you find a product you love that actually works. Without the natural...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Deodorants You Should Stop Buying From The Drugstore, According To Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/04/2018. It can be hard to believe that something as simple as a deodorant can be harmful to your health, but more and more research has come out about the risk of this common, everyday product. If you aren’t already aware, many of the ingredients in your deodorant have been linked to health concerns like skin irritation, allergies, and even more severe ones like cancer. The chemical ingredients in these products may make you smell good, but that can come at a very big cost.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But There Is A Silver Lining

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve already woken up with a bad mood, you’re not alone. Maybe the cosmos are to blame and you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of June 27 to July 3. Because astrology is all about patterns and cycles, it’s inevitable that eventually, your horoscope would look less than ideal. However, keep in mind that diamonds are built under pressure, and even a challenging time can lead to great things! You might be feeling somewhat overstimulated as this week begins. After all, on June 28, the sensitive and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles—& It’s on Major Discount

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

56K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy