Summers County Courthouse News June 22 – 28

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Melissa Waller, 45, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to theft of Social Security benefits. According to court documents and statements made in court, Waller received Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits on behalf of a deceased relative. Waller admitted that she knew that she was not entitled to receive these SSA benefits once her relative passed away in April 2012. Between June 2012 and April 2020, Waller received $84,509 in federal benefits that she was not entitled to receive and converted those SSA benefits to her own use.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO