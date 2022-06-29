ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Summers County Courthouse News June 22 – 28

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uhft_0gPUzSQ100

Hinton WV (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse transactions between June 22 and 28: Marriages None. Fiduciaries David Medley, Administrator of the John William Medley estate; Linda J Wood, Administrator of the Lionel Grant Dick estate; Carrell Wilson Abbott, Administrator of the J Kerry Abbott estate; James Kostas Karras, Administrator of the Petrus Kostas Karras estate; Laura Ann Dinert, Administrator of the Betty Lou Elwood estate; James D Ward, Administrator of the Russell Lee Ward estate; Amy Beth Madigan, Administrator of the Thomas Earl Foley estate.
Land Transfers Brainard W Hines to James Angiulo, Lot number 5 2.17 acres more or less, Pipestem District; Joseph E Kent to Bryan Michael Brooks and Lisa Parnell Brooks, 3 Tracts, Talcott District;

The post Summers County Courthouse News June 22 – 28 appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Cole Chevy dealership holds Independence Day celebration in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One car dealership is celebrating Independence Day with the Mercer County community. The Cole Chevy Buick and GMC dealership held a Star-Spangled Celebration for the community. Dealers and workers with Cole grilled and gave away hotdogs and hamburgers. Children spent time playing on the inflatables and bounce house and met with Baby Shark! […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

City of Welch celebrate Independence Day with weekend Beach Bash

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The City of Welch is extending an invitation to celebrate Independence Day with them this Saturday, July 2, 2022, at their Coal Town Beach Bash! The Beach Bash will be held at the Martha H. Moore Park and festivities start at 6 pm Food vendors, live music, fireworks, bounce houses and […]
WELCH, WV
Lootpress

Mullens Municipal election results certified following recount

MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Mullens has finally named its picks for Certified Mayor-Elect and Certified Council-Elect following a lengthy Wednesday evening recount. The recount, which ran for several hours and was broadcast via livestream, was subject to a number of restrictions regarding public attendance and conduct...
MULLENS, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County deputies search for missing woman

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sherriff’s Office posted that they are looking for a missing woman. Nadine Bailey, of Raleigh County, was reported missing, today, July 1, 2022. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Nadine. If anyone has seen her or has information about her whereabouts, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hinton, WV
Government
County
Summers County, WV
City
Medley, WV
City
Talcott, WV
Summers County, WV
Government
City
Hinton, WV
WVNS

Celebrate Alderson’s 61st annual 4th of July celebration!

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun 4th of July outing for family and friends, you won’t want to miss the town of Alderson’s line up of exciting events. Alderson’s 61st 4th of July Celebration is excited another year filled with events such as WV Inflatables, concerts from the Goodson Boys and […]
ALDERSON, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Sheriffs congratulate deputies on promotions

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Sheriff T. A. Bailey and Chief Deputy A. P. Christian are excited to announce and congratulate the following deputies on being promoted: Promoted to Captain: J. J. Ruble Promoted to Lieutenant: S. A. Sommers W. E. Rose A. M. Ballard Promoted to Sergeant: J. D. Ellison G. C. Paitsel D. W. […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Repairs underway at Hinton building

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A building in Hinton that was damaged back in September 2021 is now seeing some repairs. The old grocery building located near the Freight Depot saw part of its roof collapse. City administrators were able to secure grants to install a whole new roof and repair damage done to the depot when […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Oceana announces ownership of Kopperston PSD

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — One town in our area has taken over a nearby Public Service District and is looking to expand in the future. The Town of Oceana now officially owns Kopperston PSD as of June 28, 2022.  Kopperston PSD was paying the Town of Oceana to maintain the water for the PSD in […]
OCEANA, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Brooks#Lee Ward#Politics Local#Petrus#The Hinton News
Hinton News

Kanawha County opens Family Treatment Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Kanawha County will soon operate the 11th familytreatment court in West Virginia. At 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, Thirteenth Judicial Circuit (Kanawha County)Judge Joanna Tabit will host a training session in her courtroom with the treatmentteam that will run the program in Kanawha County. Chautle Haught, the state’sFamily Treatment […] The post Kanawha County opens Family Treatment Court appeared first on The Hinton News.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Man arrested for terroristic threats at The Greenbrier Resort

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — An arrest was made after a bomb threat was called on The Greenbrier Resort on Saturday, June 25, 2022. According to WV State Police, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at approximately 12:30 P.M., the Summers County 911 center received a call from an unknown male who told them bombs […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is WV Senate Bill 616?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The way the public can view criminal complaints involving sex crimes is now changing to protect the victims. West Virginia Senate Bill 616 went into effect at the start of June. The bill aims to help victims of sexual abuse and assault remain anonymous. But a common misconception surrounding the details […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Lease not yet signed for former Zen’s

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The City of Beckley has not yet signed a lease with the Rainelle company that is poised to move into the former Zen’s building, city treasurer Billie Trump said Wednesday. The city bought the building last July for just over a million dollars after Beckley Common Council approved the purchase. The city […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

Kanawha County Woman Pleads Guilty to Social Security Fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Melissa Waller, 45, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to theft of Social Security benefits. According to court documents and statements made in court, Waller received Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits on behalf of a deceased relative. Waller admitted that she knew that she was not entitled to receive these SSA benefits once her relative passed away in April 2012. Between June 2012 and April 2020, Waller received $84,509 in federal benefits that she was not entitled to receive and converted those SSA benefits to her own use.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery: Emergency preparedness is top priority

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The chaotic aftermath of a Blacksburg crash is still fresh in the hospital personnel’s minds. The Director of Emergency Services at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, Devin Lapuasa, shared how it feels to work emergencies from the inside. “It is chaotic. But in the emergency world, our...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WVNS

Beckley man sentenced to prison for possession and intent to sell fentanyl

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man is sentenced to prison for possession with intent to distribute a substance containing fentanyl, according to courts documents. Today, July 1, 2022, Eric Dale Mills, 45, of Beckley, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Retro festival set for July 2 in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley Events is offering a car show and evening with music, contests and prizes, Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield said Friday, July 1, 2022. Moorefield said the show is at Jim Word Memorial Park on Saturday, July 2, 2022. A music group will perform, and prizes will be awarded to cars from […]
BECKLEY, WV
cardinalnews.org

Former St. Albans hospital sold to behavioral healthcare firm; more . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Former St. Albans hospital sold to healthcare firm. The former St. Albans Psychiatric Hospital in Radford has been sold to Pyramid Healthcare, Inc., which plans to “transition the use back to...
RADFORD, VA
WVNT-TV

Wyoming County EDA to help small businesses

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One local Economic Development Authority is helping small businesses expand in a time of high interest rates and inflation. The Wyoming County EDA is one of the few Economic Development Authorities in the region offering small business loans to help businesses expand. You can apply for a loan through the Wyoming County EDA or the EDA can help find a bank willing to supply businesses with a loan or the combination of the two.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
1K+
Followers
835
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy