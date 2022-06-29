Summers County Courthouse News June 22 – 28
Hinton WV (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse transactions between June 22 and 28: Marriages None. Fiduciaries David Medley, Administrator of the John William Medley estate; Linda J Wood, Administrator of the Lionel Grant Dick estate; Carrell Wilson Abbott, Administrator of the J Kerry Abbott estate; James Kostas Karras, Administrator of the Petrus Kostas Karras estate; Laura Ann Dinert, Administrator of the Betty Lou Elwood estate; James D Ward, Administrator of the Russell Lee Ward estate; Amy Beth Madigan, Administrator of the Thomas Earl Foley estate. Land Transfers Brainard W Hines to James Angiulo, Lot number 5 2.17 acres more or less, Pipestem District; Joseph E Kent to Bryan Michael Brooks and Lisa Parnell Brooks, 3 Tracts, Talcott District;
