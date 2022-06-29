Hannibal-LaGrange University and Hannibal Regional Healthcare System Partner together to serve Northeast Missouri
Hannibal Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) and Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) have partnered together to train nurses to serve Northeast Missouri. The new partnership will provide tuition and fees for eligible nursing students and job placement within the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System. HLGU offers nursing programs to prepare both licensed practical...www.hlg.edu
