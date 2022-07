On Monday, Deedrick Donte Pickett, a 36-year-old man from Ambrose, pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge in the Superior Court of Coffee County. Pickett was arrested on the charge, and two counts of criminal trespassing, in 2020 for cutting another man with a knife during a dispute at a gathering. The case was set to be heard by a jury during a trial this month. However, Pickett pleaded to the charges Monday morning before jury selection would have taken place.

AMBROSE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO