U.K. Captive Sentenced to Death Files Appeal With Russian Proxies

By Allison Quinn
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shaun Pinner, a British citizen sentenced to death by Russian proxies in Ukraine’s occupied Donetsk, has filed an appeal in a bid to avoid death by firing squad. A lawyer for Pinner announced the news in comments to Russia’s Interfax news agency Wednesday, noting that authorities...

TheDailyBeast

‘I’ll Break Your Finger’: Putin’s Troops Injure Each Other to Ditch War, Intel Says

Russian soldiers sent to Ukraine have regularly been caught trying to maim themselves in order to abandon the war, according to Ukrainian intelligence, and the latest example involves a baseball bat and a broken finger. In a brief audio clip of what Ukraine’s Security Service described as an intercepted phone call, a man identified as a Russian soldier based in the Kharkiv region tells his father about a clumsy attempt to help a friend leave the frontline. “He needed to urgently go home, but they wouldn’t let him. He comes and says, ‘What to do?’ I say, well, here is a suggestion: We have a bat there... come on, I said, I’ll break your finger.” The purported soldier said his friend agreed and took a hit to his finger, then left and later returned only to announce, “They told me it’s only a bruise.” He said the pair had to then pull out the bat again so he could “hit him a second time.” It wasn’t clear if the soldier was ultimately sent home. Ukrainian intelligence has previously shared audio of what it described as similar schemes, with soldiers being urged to throw themselves off tanks or shoot themselves in the leg.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Denis Pushilin
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Committee Didn’t Contact Secret Service Ahead of Bombshell Testimony

The U.S. Secret Service was never contacted by the Jan. 6 committee ahead of explosive testimony by a former Trump aide who claimed former President Donald Trump tried to grab the wheel of his limo to take it up to Capitol Hill the day of the riot. The agency’s top communications official told Politico Wednesday morning that the group tasked with investigating the Capitol riot was never asked to reappear regarding Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony. “[W]e were not asked to reappear before the Committee in response to yesterday’s new information and we plan on formally responding on the record,” the Secret Service’s top communications official Anthony Guglielmi told Politico. “We have and will continue to make any member of the Secret Service available.” Guglielmi added in a statement to The Daily Beast that the agency has been “cooperating fully with the select committee since its inception in spring of 2021” and “will continue to do so by responding formally and on the record to the committee regarding new allegations that surfaced in yesterday’s testimony.” Responding to reports that former Trump-assigned Secret Service agents might move to testify against Hutchinson’s claims, her lawyer Jody Hunt wrote: “Ms. Hutchinson testified, under oath, and recounted what she was told. Those with knowledge of the episode also should testify under oath.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Texas Man Threatened to Kill Biden and ‘Wreak Havoc’ on FBI, Feds Say

A Texas man has been arrested after allegedly making threats against President Joe Biden and the FBI on social media. According to court documents, Gene Raymond Phelps posted five videos on TikTok specifically mentioning Biden. He allegedly included calls for violence, urging followers to “start killing” politicians and stating “either they are going to blow my f-cking head off or I am going to make sure they’re dead, one of those two.” The FBI was also tagged in a post that threatened to “wreak havoc” at a facility in Sanderson, Texas, court documents said. In one Twitter video, Phelps was holding what the FBI believes is a rifle, where he again is said to have threatened to kill Biden. Phelps has history of making threats, the complaint said, as he was convicted for a terroristic threat in July 2016.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

'Fragile situation' as Libya anger boils over living conditions

Libya's rival leaders were under growing street pressure Saturday after protesters stormed parliament as anger exploded over deteriorating living conditions and political deadlock. UN-mediated talks in Geneva this week aimed at breaking the deadlock between rival Libyan institutions failed to resolve key differences.
PROTESTS
TheDailyBeast

French Court Finds 19 Men Guilty for 2015 Paris Terrorist Attack

After a high-profile trial that spanned nine months, a French court has convicted 19 men of terrorism offenses for the 2015 Paris attack that killed 130 people. The attack, carried out by the Islamic State, targeted Parisian cafes, the Bataclan theater, and France’s national stadium. Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect and only surviving member of the 10-person attack team, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise as well as other charges. He was sentenced to life in jail without the possibility of parole, which is the harshest penalty in French law. Most of the other suspects allegedly helped manufacture fake identities, transport the attack team, or provide resources to the attackers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Arrests Flyers’ Ivan Fedotov for Being ‘Army Draft Dodger’

Philadelphia Flyers hockey player Ivan Fedotov has been arrested by Russian police and accused of evading military service. Fedotov led the Russian Olympic Committee to a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics but signed with the Flyers in May, terminating his contract with Moscow’s CSKA hockey club. Because the team is owned by the government, players are technically considered military personnel. It’s been speculated that by joining the Philadelphia Flyers NHL team, Russia can charge him with evading military service. Russian media reported that the military prosecutor’s office issued an arrest request, saying that “there are sufficient grounds to consider Fedotov an army draft dodger.” He could spend up to two years in prison if convicted for the violation. Moscow’s CSKA issued a statement, expressing confidence that “the competent authorities will sort out this situation.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ukrainian Refugee, 5, Killed by Electric Scooter on the French Riviera

A Ukrainian child refugee died after being hit by a speeding electric scooter in the French city of Nice, local law enforcement said. The five-year-old boy was crossing the popular waterfront street of Promenade des Anglais when the fatal accident happened on Wednesday. The boy was holding a bag with his mother and the pair were “hidden by street furniture” when the 40-year-old rider smashed into the child at “excessive speed,” police said. “Despite being injured and having fallen, the rider of the electric scooter immediately cared for the child,” cops added. The boy’s family had fled to France at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Nice-Matin local outlet reported.
ACCIDENTS
Russia
TheDailyBeast

New Zealand Designates Proud Boys a Terrorist Group

American far-right groups Proud Boys and The Base have been ruled terrorist organizations by the government of New Zealand. The groups now have the same status as ISIS in the country, meaning it’s illegal to raise funds, recruit, or participate in the groups. Neither the Proud Boys or The Base are believed to be active in New Zealand, but the nation has increasingly cracked down on far-right activity in the wake of the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacres, in which 51 Muslims were murdered by a white supremacist. The livestreamed attack has been cited as a source of inspiration in other mass shootings around the world, including by the gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket in May. The U.S. State Department only includes foreign organizations on its list of terrorist groups, though the Proud Boys were designated a terrorist entity in Canada last year. The Base is also prohibited in Canada, as well as Britain and Australia.
AUSTRALIA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

