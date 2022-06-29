ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

DEA makes several arrests in Evansville drug bust

By Audrey Walker, Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tL51A_0gPUx5WD00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Several drug arrests were made Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Heavy police presence was spotted in multiple Evansville neighborhoods. Central dispatch tells us city police and county deputies have been working with federal agents in the area.

Crash with Evansville bus leaves driver unresponsive

Our Eyewitness News team was on location at three scenes.

The first scene took place near Covert and Kentucky Avenue. The second situation was in the 2000 block of Sweetser near Weinbach, and the last was in the 400 block of Willow near Walnut.

The DEA tells us that this is a large-scale investigation that has been going on for several months. We’re told the arrests made were primarily meth and cocaine dealers.

According to court documents, John Byers, Lance Foster, Octavia Finott, Stacey Cabell, Taran Johnson, William Bacon, Thomas Vest and James Musgrave were named as defendants in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southern Indiana. The court documents named Byers as the leader and supervisor of the conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Police say members of the conspiracy used various locations to store methamphetamine and currency generated from sales. Court documents say Foster attempted to possess with the intent to distribute approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine in Evansville. It also said Finott communicated via cell phone with Byers about the seizure of approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine from her residence in Evansville.

Officials: Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for attempted murder

Byers was also named as the leader and supervisor of a conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine in southern Indiana. Officials also named Robert E. Brown, Stacey Cabell, Tony Johnson, Tyron Northington and Antwan Henry as defendants.

In addition to the charges already listed, William Bacon, Thomas Vest and Tony Johnson were also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Octavia Finott, Robert E. Brown and Tyron Northington are scheduled to have detention hearings sometime next week.

11 firearms were seized by the DEA during the investigation according to Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent In-Charge with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Altogether 12 people were indicted and seven were arrested. The trial date for these indictments is set for September 9.

“Methamphetamine has been a very big problem here,” agent Gannon explained. “I know we have issues with fentanyl and that’s an epidemic of itself but meth has never gone away. It’s continuously been a problem especially here in southern Indiana.”

Evansville Police and the DEA also served a judicially signed federal search warrant in the 1500 block of Kentucky Avenue on Wednesday. During the search, detectives say they located 11.2 pounds of dried plant like material that tested positive for THC, 26.7 grams of cocaine, 80 blue pills identified as oxycodone hydrochloride 30mg and a loaded handgun as well as a digital scale and a large quantity of U.S. money.

Police say the owner of the home, Harry Waddell, was charged with dealing cocaine, dealing narcotics (Schedule I, II), dealing marijuana and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Waddell was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center for these charges.

“You have significant investigations and you have people who have violent criminal histories lengthy criminal histories and that’s the majority of people that were in this investigation,” agent Gannon stated. “We’re trying to make our communities a safer place and to get people off the street. When you’re dealing drugs, you’re destroying people’s families.”

Also on June 29, members of the DEA Evansville Resident Office, the Indiana State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force executed a judicially authorized federal search warrant for a residence in the 2000 block of Sweester Avenue in Evansville. Prior to executing the search warrant, police say Ramariyon R. Mathis repeatedly said he would break the jaw of one of the officers. Ramariyon was placed in the back of a marked EPD unit due to his behavior.

During a search of the home, law enforcement say they found the following:

  • A loaded Springfield brand handgun
  • A loaded semi-automatic Springfield brand handgun
  • A glock brand 10mm handgun with an extended magazine
  • Ammunition and magazines
  • Approximately 3,097.8 grams of a substance that had a presumptive field test for THC
  • An unopened bag marked “White Truffle” cannabis flower 3.5 grams
  • A plastic Juicy brand marijuana roller with a green plant like substance that had a presumptive field test for THC.

Police say during the search, Ramariyon attempted to slip from his restraints and repeatedly attempted to bite a detective while in the patrol car.

Man wanted out of Henderson for strangulation

Rodriquez Mathis told police that everything inside of the house belonged to him, but later acknowledged that one of the firearms inside of the residence belonged to Ramariyon and that Ramariyon smoked marijuana. Ramariyon was charged with battery against a public safety official, intimidation, dealing marijuana and resisting law enforcement. Rodriquez was charged with dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: Deputies pursue fleeing felon

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind. (WEHT) – VCSO says around 7 p.m. in the 9500 block of Slate Road while on patrol, deputies found a known felon.  Law enforcement officials say Eric Williams has an active felony warrant for Petition to Revoke for Felony Domestic Battery. Deputies located the suspect in the yard and requested assistance. VCSO says […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VSCO: Slate Road Felony suspect found

On June 30, around 7 p.m., a Deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office (VSCO) on patrol, spotted a known felon on the 9500 block of Slate Road. Eric Williams had an active felony warrant for Petition to Revoke for Felony Domestic Battery.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wnky.com

Twelve arrested as suspects in drug trafficking ring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging twelve individuals with conspiracies to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. A release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana stated three of the defendants are also charged with illegally possessing firearms as convicted felons.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Woman stabbed over a cigarette

The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault complaint from the 600 block of Victoria Street around 4 p.m. on June 30. Reports state that the officers en route were advised that a resident, Melissa Barber was stabbing multiple individuals while intoxicated.
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Matthew Allen Green, 39, of Evansville, was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.  According to court documents, on November 10, 2020, law enforcement officers stopped a truck driven by Green after seeing many traffic violations and Green was the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Drug Possession#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Drug Dealers
WIBC.com

12 Arrested for Drug Trafficking Organization in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — 12 people were arrested in Evansville for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization dealing cocaine and methamphetamine. Three of the people involved were also charged with illegally possessing firearms as convicted felons. The indictment was unsealed Wednesday following their arrests. Investigators have seized...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD asking for help identifying robbery suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say attempted to rob from a business on First Avenue. EPD says on June 30, just before 7 p.m., a male wearing a black neck gaiter-type mask, entered a spa on First Avenue and drew a black pistol. EPD […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Names and charges released in DEA drug raid in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the DEA say they executed several search warrants Wednesday morning. We first found a heavy police presence near Covert and S. Kentucky around 6:30. Our reporter on scene heard several loud bangs in the area. Police were also on scene at home near Sweetser...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Authorities Investigating Fire at Chuckles in Vincennes

A Friday afternoon fire in Vincennes is currently under investigation. Vincennes fire crews were dispatched to the Chuckles on Willow Street just after 4:00 pm yesterday. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing smoke coming off of the roof. The interior of the building was full of smoke, but the fire was...
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
city-countyobserver.com

Attempted Robbery / Attempt to Identify

Yesterday, June 30th, just before 7:00 p.m., a white male wearing a black neck gaiter type mask, entered the First Avenue Massage & Spa and drew a black pistol. He demanded cash from the victim, who was working at the counter. After 9 minutes of pointing a firearm at the victim and attempting to obtain cash, the offender left.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro police reminds public about fireworks use

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) sent out a reminder about fireworks to the public on June 30. OPD encourages everyone to celebrate Independence Day in a safe and responsible manner but reminds everyone there are rules for using fireworks in Owensboro city limits. These rules include: Fireworks may only be used […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Union County man leads police on wild chase

UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) deputies were led on a wild chase through Uniontown and into rural Union County on June 29 about 10:40 p.m. Deputies arrested Michael Williams for multiple charges. UCSO’s deputies said they attempted a traffic stop on a black Buick driven by Williams at Division and Third […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
wrul.com

Pardieck Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

A Carmi man is in the White County Jail after he caused a scene at Huck’s on Oak Street. On Wednesday evening an officer with the Carmi Police Department responded to a call in regards to an unruly customer. When the officer arrived, he arrested 32 year old Bryce W Pardieck of 706 8th Street for Disorderly Conduct. Pardieck was yelling and cursing at 34 year old Kristy Beavers, the on-duty cashier. He was taken into custody and is being held pending posting of bond.
CARMI, IL
104.1 WIKY

Law Enforcement Banging On Doors This Morning

Authorities confirm that DEA agents are conducting an operation in Evansville. We’re told that agents, assisted by Evansville police, are serving federal warrants throughout the city. Indications are that several people have been taken into custody. More information is expected later in the day.
WEHT/WTVW

Man wanted out of Henderson for strangulation

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department started a new trend on their Facebook every week that they call, “Warrant Wednesday“. This week, HPD is asking for the public’s help to find 29-year-old Damian J. Johnson. Police say Johnson has a warrant of arrest for strangulation, burglary, and criminal mischief. According to HPD, Johnson also […]
HENDERSON, KY
cbs4indy.com

DOJ: Indy ‘habitual armed felon’ sentenced to 4 years

INDIANAPOLIS — A “habitual armed felon” from Indianapolis was sentenced to four years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating the conditions of his supervised release, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. According to court documents, 36-year-old Rodney Allen...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy