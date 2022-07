DULUTH, MINN – The Rochester Honkers fell to the Duluth Huskies 15-8 in game two of a two game series on Thursday night at Wade Stadium. After Rochester never trailed in game one, they were behind all game in game two. Duluth took the lead with a three run second inning, two of the runs scored on an error by Michael Brown (Washington).

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO