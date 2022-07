Last night the Kalamazoo Growlers became the Great Lake East champions and continued their success tonight as they defeated the Kenosha Kingfish 5-4. The St.Cloud Rox currently have a six game win streak as they earn their 24th win of the season tonight. The Mankato MoonDogs also stay hot as they win their fifth game in a row in a 12-10 victory over the Rochester Honkers.

MANKATO, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO