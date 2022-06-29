Rep. Turco Secures Millions in Funding for Revere and Winthrop

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Boston, Massachusetts was home to the very first Dunkin Donuts shop and has the oldest public park in the U.S. is here. Boston is the largest community in Massachusetts and has a population of 675,647 people. Additionally, a large majority of the homes were built during the World War II era, making it one of the older and more historic cities in the country.

BOSTON, MA ・ 29 DAYS AGO