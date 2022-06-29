Rep. Turco Secures Millions in Funding for Revere and Winthrop
The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed a transportation and infrastructure bill authorizing $10.9 billion for projects, including $2.8 billion for highway upgrades across the Commonwealth and $1.4 billion for sustainable transit modernization. Additionally, State Representative Jeffrey Rosario Turco (D- Winthrop) secured over $2 million dollars to fund projects specifically benefitting residents...reverejournal.com
Comments / 0