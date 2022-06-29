ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Summer sizzle returning, holiday weekend storm chances

By Ronelle Williams
KSN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stronger southerly breeze today will continue to bring more heat back to the area. Wichita will warm up into the upper 80s while the rest of the area will not have much trouble breaking past the 90-degree mark. The strongest winds will be to the northwest. This is...

www.ksn.com

Comments / 0

 

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storm potential returns to the forecast

A summer-like pattern takes hold as we head into the holiday weekend with warming temperatures and increasing rain chances. Highs today will range from the mid-90s to the triple digits across the state. Cloud cover will start to build back in as we head into the evening hours. A cold...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Not a washout, but watching spotty storm chances

A decaying area of showers is found near and along I-70 this morning along a weak boundary. As it moves to the east, it is falling apart. If you see some of this activity, it will only amount to a light shower or two. Aside from that, clouds are holding in that portion of the state. Those along and north of the boundary will be slightly cooler in the 80s. The rest of us bake in the 90s. Expect moderate humidity levels.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Ozone Alert issued for Wichita area

The City of Wichita issued an Ozone Alert for the area Friday afternoon, with an air quality index measured at 90. Ozone levels were expected to rise into the evening and there could be similar conditions during the weekend. The air quality is considered to be unhealthy for people with chronic conditions. The city is urging them to take precautions:
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harvey, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harvey; McPherson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McPherson County in central Kansas Northwestern Harvey County in south central Kansas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 506 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hesston, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newton, Hesston, North Newton and Moundridge. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 35 and 46. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Children’s Mercy Wichita – Fireworks Safety

We always learn a lot when we get to have Children’s Mercy Wichita on the show and this week they told us how we can be safe this Fourth of July, but also have fun while we are at it. Always have a bucket of water with you when...
WICHITA, KS
trip101.com

7 Best Cabin Rentals Near Wichita, Kansas

Wichita is the largest city in Kansas. It is nicknamed the ‘Air Capital of the World’ as it hosts a large number of aircraft manufacturing companies. The city offers visitors diverse attractions across history, nature and culture. Get a peek into Wichita’s multi-faceted character by exploring its many museums such as Old Cowtown Museum, Kansas Aviation Museum and The Original Pizza Hut Museum. For nature lovers, Sedgwick County Zoo and Botanica, The Wichita Gardens are two must-visit destinations. If you are planning a nature retreat, then a cabin in the countryside is a great idea for accommodation. Scroll down for our curated list of best cabin rentals near Wichita, Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

City of South Hutchinson puts out July 2 traffic map

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson has released information about parking and viewing areas for the fireworks show on July 2. Parking is permitted in the yellow areas as well as the nearby side streets so long as they are not marked as a "no parking" zone. Viewing areas are the green shaded or green outline areas. Though not marked, this includes the perimeter area around the ball fields.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN.com

July For’th A Cause

There is a chance for you to have a great time celebrating the Fourth of July this weekend and give back to the community. Clearwater is holding their July For’th A Cause on Monday and will be raising money for RCity, a non-profit in Wichita that helps people that struggle getting their basic needs met.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Highway closures start today as repairs begin

Work on Wichita north junction will lead to a highway ramp closure today. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to stay closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., so crews can move new bridge sections in. The ramp from westbound Kellogg to Meridian is also scheduled...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Peterson: Work on Washington Bike Boulevard continues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The work on the Washington bicycle boulevard continues northward now that the refuge island has been put in on 17th Avenue, though the storm sewer work isn't quite done yet. "The heaviest portion of the construction is essentially from 17th to 19th," said Director of Engineering...
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Driver arrested after west Wichita crash

An unidentified driver was arrested after a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles in west Wichita. The crash was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday at 16th Street North and Maize Road. Police said a southbound pickup hauling a trailer went left of center and collided with a northbound vehicle, then two other cars were involved.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police locate four missing people

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, June 29, the Wichita Police Department requested the public’s assistance in a welfare check for four people. Police were looking for two adults and two children. They have since been found.
WICHITA, KS

