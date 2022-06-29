ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FCC's Carr Asks Apple, Google To Remove TikTok From App Stores, Calls Platform 'Sophisticated Surveillance Tool'

The Federal Communications Commission's Brendan Carr came out hard against the Chinese short video app TikTok on Tuesday and asked Apple, Inc. AAPL and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG to take down the app from their respective app stores.

FCC Chief Says App A National Security Risk: TikTok poses an "unacceptable national security risk" due to the extensive data to which it has access and Beijing's unchecked access to the sensitive data, Carr, a Republican by political affiliation, said in a letter addressed to Apple's Tim Cook and Alphabet's Sundar Pichai.

"This puts it out of compliance with the policies that both of your companies require every app to adhere to, as a condition of remaining available on your app stores," the FCC commissioner said.

He requested both companies to remove TikTok from their app stores for failure to abide by those terms.

July 8 Deadline For Apple, Google To Respond: Carr highlighted statistics that showed TikTok being downloaded about 19 million times in the U.S. from the App Store and the Google Play Store.

"TikTok is not what it appears to be on the surface. It's not just an app for sharing funny videos or memes. That's the sheep's clothing," he said.

At its core, Carr said China's ByteDance-owned TikTok functions as a sophisticated surveillance tool that "harvests extensive amounts of personal and sensitive data."

The FCC Commissioner also said if Apple and Google do not take action, they have to provide separate responses by July 8 explaining their rationale.

Android Police

FCC commissioner calls TikTok Chinese spyware and wants it pulled from mobile app stores

TikTok's rise to the top of the social media game was relatively quick. In September 2021, the app reported a massive 1 billion users, all as people spent an average of 52 minutes in the app every day. Since its meteoric rise, nearly every other social network and tech company has imitated its content ideas. That massive userbase, combined with the fact that its parent company, ByteDance, is based in China, has been firing alarms at the US government for a while now. The Trump administration infamously attempted to ban TikTok in the US in 2020, only for the issue to vanish under Biden. In light of a fresh controversy involving ByteDance, the FCC is once again going after TikTok — and this time, it's seeking its complete removal from app stores.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

Apple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware, says Google

An Italian company’s hacking tools were used to spy on Apple and Android smartphones in Italy and Kazakhstan, Alphabet Inc’s Google said in a new report. Milan-based RCS Lab, whose website claims European law enforcement agencies as clients, developed tools to spy on private messages and contacts of the targeted devices, the report said.
