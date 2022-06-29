Bed Bath & Beyond: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond missed estimated earnings by 103.6%, reporting an EPS of $-2.83 versus an estimate of $-1.39.

Revenue was down $491.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.96 which was followed by a 2.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bed Bath & Beyond's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.04

0.52 0.08

EPS Actual -0.92 -0.25 0.04 0.05

Revenue Estimate 2.08B 2.00B 2.06B 1.87B

Revenue Actual 2.05B 1.88B 1.99B 1.95B

To track all earnings releases for Bed Bath & Beyond visit their earnings calendar here.

