Blue Alert suspect captured following officer-involved shooting in Houston County

ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect accused of shooting a police officer during a traffic stop in Houston County was located and taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Multiple agencies surrounded and contained 32-year-old BJ Brown in a heavily wooded area north of Highway 13 after he was sighted early Tuesday morning.

Wednesday morning a section of road was blocked off as police zeroed in on Brown nearby David Ringer’s home.

“At least now we can breathe,” Ringer said.

It wasn’t until this morning Brown was found off Clay Tomlinson Road, two and a half miles away from where law enforcement began searching Tuesday.

“The question is why was that guy here? why did he come from Louisiana and end up right here in our backdoor?” Ringer said.

“And why he would show up in a small town like this? We have no clue,” Sheila Beaver said.

Both Beaver and Ringer told News 2 they can finally breathe easy now that Brown has been taken into custody.

Brown was wanted by the Erin Police Department and TBI for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer .

The shooting happened late Monday night on Highway 49 near Substation Loop. According to Houston Couty Sheriff Kevin Sugg, the officer conducted a traffic stop when the suspect pulled a gun and shot the officer.

Officials located the suspect’s truck and described him to be a black man who was wearing a white t-shirt and a blue baseball cap.

Brown was also wanted for second-degree murder in Louisiana . According to the New Orleans Police Department, Brown is accused of killing a woman in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

