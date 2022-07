I like rockin’ Carrie Underwood… She’s across the pond right now promoting her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, and surprised unsuspecting fans at a Guns N’ Roses concert in London, England at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday night to sing with them. Just last month at Stagecoach, she brought out frontman Axl Rose for a performance of “Sweet Child Of Mine” and “Paradise City” during her headlining set. And they gave a rousing rendition of those same songs again last […] The post Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Guns N’ Roses Show In London, Teams Up With The Band For “Sweet Child Of Mine” And “Paradise City” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 31 MINUTES AGO