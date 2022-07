As a theme park enthusiast, stuff like this always is popping up on my social feed. While this incident did not happen in Texas, this type of thing can happen anywhere. The Aero 360 at Kennywood Amusement park near Pittsburg got stuck upside down last month. The ride stayed upside down for about 15 to 20 minutes. In the video below you can see the ride start to come down as the crowd erupts in applause. I would call this a pretty dramatic experience.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO