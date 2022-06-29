ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘Emilie’ brings magical realism to The Stage

By Andrew Vonderschmitt
villagelife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExploring time, space, love and science, the passionate examination of an extraordinary life, “Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight” by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Chloe Bronzan opens at The Stage at Burke Junction July 1. Award-winning playwright Gunderson was first commissioned by...

www.villagelife.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Voltaire
Person
Isaac Newton
Person
Lauren Gunderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Track#South Coast Repertory#Performing#Musical Theater#Burke Junction#French
