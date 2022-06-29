ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockhart, TX

Lockhart ISD launches carpool program for staff

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y52l5_0gPUt7r900

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — The Lockhart Independent School District wants to make it easier for staff to save on gas.

The district Tuesday afternoon posted on Facebook announcing the “Drive.Pair.Share.” initiative.

The district will pay staff living 10 miles or more from Lockhart if they drive to work with at least one other staff member who also lives 10 miles or more from Lockhart. LISD said the driver can earn $10 a day from the district.

The initiative launches Aug. 1. The district will release more details later in the summer.

“Although they may love their their school, they love their students, it’s just not making sense financially for them to commute to to work any longer. So we have to do everything possible to try to retain them and offset the cost of them commuting to Lockhart every day,” said Superintendent Mark Estrada.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
universitystar.com

San Marcos ISD responds to Abbott's new school safety standards

In response to the school shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School on May 24, officials throughout San Marcos and Hays County have been collaborating to improve safety in local schools. On June 14, State Representative Erin Zwiener led a town hall meeting alongside a panel of San Marcos Police...
SAN MARCOS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lockhart, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
Lockhart, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
Lockhart, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
City
Lockhart, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Carpool#Isd#Lockhart Isd#Lisd#Nexstar Media Inc
mySanAntonio.com

Austin residents rejoice as ubiquitous crypto billboards disappear across the city

A now-gone crypto billboard next to a Thom's Market location in Austin. (David Logan) Anyone who has cruised through Austin over the last year has seen the billboards. No, not the "move to Ohio" billboards that make fun of Austin. The crypto ones. Anyone stuck on I-35 — 100% of its passengers — passing through the city wouldn't be crazy to think that formerly sleepy Austin was downright obsessed with non-fiat currency.
AUSTIN, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Steiner Ranch family man put to rest with military honors

John Norden Jr., a Steiner Ranch resident and technology executive, died in a motorcycle accident on June 11. He was buried with military honors this week on June 21 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen following a wake from 9 a.m. to noon at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox7austin.com

List of where to see Fourth of July fireworks around the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas - With dry, hot conditions continuing in the Central Texas area, attending fireworks shows rather than setting off your own fireworks may be the safest way to spend the Fourth of July holiday. If you do decide to set off your own fireworks, Travis County officials are urging...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City-wide adoption event on July 2 celebrates 'weirdo' dogs in Austin shelters

AUSTIN, Texas - Several Austin area animal shelters are teaming up for a city-wide adoption event this Saturday, July 2. Austin Animal Center (AAC), Austin Pets Alive!, Austin Humane Society, Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and Georgetown Animal Shelter are all coming together for the ‘Keep Austin Dogs Weird’ adoption event.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy