ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington Commanders ‘rebuffed’ Daron Payne trade pursuits from NFL teams

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erZh6_0gPUsb5n00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mpp3K_0gPUsb5n00

Even before extending Terry McLaurin , the Washington Commanders front office knew defensive tackle Daron Payne isn’t in the long-term plans. While multiple NFL teams would love to acquire the interior pass rusher, it seems the Commanders are no longer entertaining the idea.

Ben Standig of The Athletic reported before the 2022 NFL Draft reported that Washington was quietly shopping one of its top defensive linemen. Ultimately, the right offer never came on draft night and Payne remained on the roster.

The 25-year-old is seeking a new contract, scheduled to make an $8.529 million salary this season. While many believe the 6-foot-3 defensive tackle has earned a multi-year extension, it doesn’t seem to be in the Commanders’ plans.

  • Daron Payne stats (2021): 47 pressures, 39 stops, 15 QB hits, 4.5 sacks

It’s not a question of Payne’s talent. Selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Alabama Crimson Tide alum lived up to the hype. Unfortunately for him, it seems he is caught in a situation where the front office values him enough to keep him but not enough to sign him to a multi-year deal.

Related: Washington Commanders schedule

In Standig’s latest reporting for The Athletic , he notes that multiple teams have inquired in recent weeks regarding a potential trade for Payne. Each time they call the Commanders, though, inquiries are rebuffed and the conversation is ended immediately.

The league-wide interest is substantial, per Standig. Teams are so high on him that they are willing to cough up “significant cost” in a trade to acquire him and would still be ready to sign him to an extension worth upwards of $17 million per season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNxaR_0gPUsb5n00 Also Read:
Former QB Alex Smith reveals daughter recovering from surgery to remove rare brain tumor

While that would seem to be exactly what Payne wants, it doesn’t appear likely to happen. The Commanders want to head into training camp with the defense already assembled, especially at a time of uncertainty regarding when Chase Young returns .

For the time being, Payne is stuck in Washington. He’ll have to make the best of the situation and playing well in 2022, even in a situation that isn’t ideal, would likely make an even stronger impression on teams.

If he plays well and the Commanders aren’t a playoff contender in early November, it’s possible Payne is a prime trade candidate before the deadline. Assuming that happens, he would become one of the most coveted players available and could make a huge impact on a Super Bowl contender’s defense.

Related: Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder denies claim he is dodging deposition

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dianna Russini Reacts To Controversial Quarterback List

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson turned heads with a very controversial list. The former NFL wide receiver named his top five "scariest quarterbacks" in the NFL. At the top of his list, Keyshawn had Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. He rounded out the top five with Patrick Mahomes,...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

The No. 1 Linebacker Recruit Is Down To 2 Schools

Texas and Texas A&M have not met on the gridiron in more than a decade, but the two programs are currently battling it out for the No. 1 linebacker in the country. Denton (Tex.) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is down to the Longhorns and the Aggies, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Snyder
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Jim Kelly Shares Great Health News

While at his 34th annual football camp at Highmark Stadium this week, former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly provided an update on his health. Kelly, 62, dealt with oral cancer for an extended period of time. He eventually won that battle. Speaking to the public at his camp, Kelly revealed that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Commanders#Miami Heat#American Football#Qb#Standig#Athletic
The Spun

6 More Schools Mentioned As Targets For The Big Ten

The Big Ten may not be done. This Thursday, bombshell news surfaced saying USC and UCLA are reportedly leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The rest of the Pac-12 is reportedly blindsided by the move. Will USC's and UCLA's decision spark a ripple effect inside the Pac-12? According to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Report

There's a chance that another top program could join a top conference in the near future. Notre Dame has been an independent in college football since 1996, though that could change soon due to the latest news surrounding USC and UCLA. Both schools are expected to join the Big Ten...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To USC, UCLA Joining Big Ten

On Thursday night, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer reacted to the monumental news that USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in the near future. Meyer opened by saying he's seen a few conference realignment moves that didn't make too much sense to him. However, he sees a natural fit within the Big Ten for USC and UCLA thanks to the amount of players from Los Angeles already scattered around the Big Ten.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Big Ten Reportedly Wants 1 School More Than Any Other

With the impending addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, everyone wants to know what the next team to join them via expansion may be. But the answer to that one is obvious. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the one school that the Big Ten wants to add more than any other is Notre Dame. The report comes amid rumors that the Big Ten will try to pry more schools from the Pac-12.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy