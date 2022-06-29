Lexington mayor: "abortion should be between a woman and her health care provider"

Crowds gather in Lexington to protest the abortion ban Corinne Boyer

By Corinne Boyer

In a statement released late Tuesday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says abortion should be a decision made between patients and doctors. Gorton is running for reelection in November.

Gorton was a registered nurse for 40 years. She says she worked with pregnant patients who suffered life-threatening health issues. Gorton is asking the city’s legal department to look into enforcing Kentucky’s current abortion law.

Mayoral candidate David Kloiber said last Friday he would not prosecute cases related to abortion if elected.

Gorton's full statement is below.

Mayor Linda Gorton: The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade after almost 50 years has distressed and angered many people in our country.

There are many women and men who oppose or support abortion, and yet, like me, they believe the decision should be between a woman and her health care provider.

As a registered nurse who practiced in a variety of health care settings over a period of 40 years, I have personally seen and worked with many patients having to make difficult, life altering decisions.

That includes patients suffering intractable pain, people with wounds that would not heal, patients with suicidal thoughts, babies with seizures and pregnant women with life-threatening health issues.

All of these patients were managed within the confidential arena of relationships between health care providers and patients.

I have been frequently asked about enforcement of the law. I have asked our Law Department to look into it.

I am concerned about the health and well-being of our residents who will be most affected by this decision. We must be vigilant in our support of these people. That is what we can do.