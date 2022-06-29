ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington mayor: "abortion should be between a woman and her health care provider"

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ChivX_0gPUrfeu00
Crowds gather in Lexington to protest the abortion banCorinne Boyer

By Corinne Boyer

In a statement released late Tuesday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says abortion should be a decision made between patients and doctors. Gorton is running for reelection in November.

Gorton was a registered nurse for 40 years. She says she worked with pregnant patients who suffered life-threatening health issues. Gorton is asking the city’s legal department to look into enforcing Kentucky’s current abortion law.

Mayoral candidate David Kloiber said last Friday he would not prosecute cases related to abortion if elected.

Gorton's full statement is below.

Mayor Linda Gorton: The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade after almost 50 years has distressed and angered many people in our country.

There are many women and men who oppose or support abortion, and yet, like me, they believe the decision should be between a woman and her health care provider.

As a registered nurse who practiced in a variety of health care settings over a period of 40 years, I have personally seen and worked with many patients having to make difficult, life altering decisions.

That includes patients suffering intractable pain, people with wounds that would not heal, patients with suicidal thoughts, babies with seizures and pregnant women with life-threatening health issues.

All of these patients were managed within the confidential arena of relationships between health care providers and patients.

I have been frequently asked about enforcement of the law. I have asked our Law Department to look into it.

I am concerned about the health and well-being of our residents who will be most affected by this decision. We must be vigilant in our support of these people. That is what we can do.

Comments / 26

Chris Polites
3d ago

Sideshow now. The mayor's election should be about making Lexington better, not hypothetical situations which will not effect the vast majority of voters. Do something about the homelessness and crime that's taken over downtown.

Reply
17
oldschool
2d ago

It’s not about your body it’s about killing a baby that’s not all yours. It’s also someone else’s body parts involved.

Reply
9
TLovely
3d ago

Men should have to take a pill too if they don't want a child! a lot of them wanna trap women by slipping off the condom because it doesn't feel good or they wanna get her pregnant! Women should have the choice!

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmky.org

Local Dr. offers options after Roe vs. Wade decision

Following the reversal of Roe vs. Wade, many Kentucky women are researching what reproductive healthcare options remain for them. Not long after the decision was announced on the 24th, a list began circulating on social media. It contains the names of Commonwealth healthcare providers who are willing to perform tubal ligation surgery for women without any age, medical or relationship requirements.
MOREHEAD, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Neighborhood News – July 2022 – Lexington, KY

In June, the city broke ground on a new East Sector Roll Call station, the first roll call station outside of New Circle Road and Man O’ War. Councilmember Kathy Plomin says, “I am proud to have the East Sector Roll Call Center located now in the 12th District. The new site will be surrounded by vibrant neighborhoods and, of course, Veterans Park. It will be a welcome addition to the area.”
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Lexington, KY
Government
kentuckytoday.com

Final location for regional driver’s licenses opens in Lexington

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has opened a second Driver Licensing Regional Office in Lexington, the 31st and final location of a network of offices that will provide modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians. The new office is at 2624 Research Park Drive and...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

New Franklin County Humane Society building in the works

FRANKFORT Ky. (FOX 56) — The new Franklin County Humane Society building is in the works, but it doesn’t come without a few bumps in the road. After several successful fundraisers, shelter staff thought they were in the clear as far as funding, but as they found out, there’s an issue when it comes to location. The access road to the shelter is city owned, and it costs roughly $350,000. The original construction contract didn’t include the roadway, so now it’s an unplanned expense on top of what money they had already raised.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

FRANKFORT, KY (July 1, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 12 Frankfort, which provides coverage for Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Health Care Provider#Women And Men#Mayor#Politics Local#The Supreme Court
spectrumnews1.com

Some Kentucky counties under burn ban ahead of Fourth of July

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
foxlexington.com

Lexington’s Cowgirl Attic closing for good

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Another long-time Lexington business is closing its doors. Cow-girl Attic has been a place to go for salvaged and reclaimed items for more than 25 years. Karen Payne, the owner, has traveled all over the country bringing back everything from funky metal works to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Crews battle neighboring house fires in Lexington amid hot, dry conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department battled a structure fire Friday afternoon which they say left two homes unlivable and a family displaced. Fire crews were called to the area of Sunny Slope Trace off Winthrop Rd., not far from the intersection of Nicholasville Rd. and Man-o-War Blvd, around 4:15 p.m.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

2 accused of stealing horses from Lexington property

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two people accused of stealing horses from a Lexington property are the Crime Stoppers Wanted People of the Week. Lexington police are looking for both Sonia Alfaro and Joseph Carmona. The two have active warrants for Theft by Deception over $10,000. MORE CRIME STOPPERS:
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Boyle County official warning of scam targeting homeowners

DANVILLE Ky. (FOX 56) — Strange postcards are being found in the mailboxes of Boyle County homeowners, urging them to call a certain number to discuss mortgage payments. A magistrate is saying, avoid calling at all costs. Boyle County magistrate Tom Ellis received a postcard reverencing a 2002 mortgage...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Man suffers life-threatening electric shock in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are on the scene of an active situation on Bryant Road in Lexington. Police told FOX 56 that a man suffered a life-threatening electric shock just before 7 a.m. on Friday in the Hamburg area. The call came in at 6:51 a.m. after...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Bicyclist killed after getting hit by car in Lexington identified

UPDATE (7/1/22 11:30 A.M.) – A man has now died after Lexington police say he was hit by a car Thursday night. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, Michael Hensley was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle. The coroner’s office says the 30-year-old died from multiple blunt force injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
104K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy