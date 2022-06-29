ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT Summer at the Museum program returns

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The popular state-run program, Connecticut Summer at the Museum , is officially returning to the 2022 summer season according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Connecticut Summer at the Museum allows kids free admission to over 130 museums across the state over the summer. It was originally established in 2021 in response to the pandemic, officials said, so that kids could gain valuable learning experiences while navigating the pandemic.

It’s funded through a $15 million investment in COVID recovery funding the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), said Gov. Lamont.

Under the program, from July 1 to September 5, children aged 18 and under and one accompanying adult can receive free admission to any of the participating museums.

Officials said this includes historic house museums, historic sites, historical societies, art museums, children’s museums, science centers, special-interest museums, natural history museums, university museums, arboretums/botanical gardens, and zoos.

The full list of participating museums is available online .

Some of the more notable attractions participating this summer include:

  • Connecticut Science Center, Hartford
  • Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, Bridgeport
  • Hill-Stead Museum, Farmington
  • Institute for American Indian Studies Museum & Research Center, Washington
  • Kidcity Children’s Museum, Middletown
  • Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, Norwalk
  • Mystic Aquarium, Mystic
  • Mystic Seaport Museum, Mystic
  • Prudence Crandall Museum, Canterbury

“We are thrilled to bring back this popular summer enrichment program for Connecticut kids and families at a time when affordability is top of mind for so many households,” Gov. Lamont said. “The world-class museums and cultural institutions across Connecticut offer unmatched educational and recreational experiences that will keep kids engaged all season long and spark curiosity for years to come.”

Officials said that even with the program, certain restrictions may apply, and capacity may be limited (e.g., limit to one adult per household, block-out dates, exclusions for special events, etc.).

Connecticut residents are asked to check each museum’s website to learn of any restrictions before visiting.

Governor Lamont also reminded residents that all public transit buses in Connecticut are operating fare-free through November 30, 2022, and are a convenient way of receiving transportation to many of these destinations.

