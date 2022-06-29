ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Column: GOP candidate Maryott remains vague on national abortion ban, Biden election

By Michael Smolens
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Republican congressional candidate Brian Maryott. (K.C. Alfred/K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Brian Maryott would double San Diego County’s Republican representation in Congress if he is elected in November.

More significant is a Maryott victory could be a key to the GOP taking control of the House of Representatives, or at least bolstering the party's numbers.

So a lot will be riding on his rematch against two-term Democratic Rep. Mike Levin in the 49th Congressional District, which straddles the San Diego County-Orange County line along the coast.

Much of that area used to be represented by Rep. Darrell Issa, the lone Republican in the local five-member delegation who moved east to a safer district where his re-election seems certain. The 49th is one of a handful of potentially pivotal California congressional elections this year. The GOP needs to win only five districts across the nation to flip the House.

Maryott lost to Levin by 6 percentage points in 2020, and the trends in this election appear to be working in Republicans' and Maryott's favor.

Inflation is a top voter concern, public opinion of President Joe Biden is low, and midterm elections traditionally favor the party out of the White House. In addition to the economy, Maryott is raising issues about border security, rising crime, the national debt and the balky supply chain.

He blames many of the problems on the "progressive movement Mike Levin heads up on the West Coast"

What Maryott doesn't want to talk about is whether he would vote for a nationwide abortion ban in Congress, or if he thinks Biden was legitimately elected president. Before the June primary, Levin said he plans to challenge whoever his opponent is on both.

“I think it’s important people know what the choice really is,” Levin said.

It's unclear whether the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Friday overturning the constitutional right to abortion established under Roe v. Wade will alter the Republicans' path to November. Most analysts still suggest the election could be anything from a marginal win for the GOP to a blowout.

But it certainly complicates matters for Republicans in swing districts like Maryott, who opposes abortion rights.

In an interview, the former San Juan Capistrano mayor said the court made abortion a matter for states to decide, which he considers appropriate.

“Here in California nothing will change, certainly no time soon,” Maryott said.

But some of his Republican colleagues are calling for a nationwide ban on abortion. Maryott wouldn't say how he would vote on such a bill, despite being asked twice.

“I don’t anticipate there will be a national bill on abortion,” he said.

However, top House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, said they would back a nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy and intend to pursue such legislation if they are in the majority, according to CNN .

Maryott is running in a decidedly purple district with Democrats holding a 2.6 percentage-point voter registration advantage over Republicans. He said the district, which stretches from Del Mar to Dana Point, has a majority that leans "pro-choice."

Like all congressional districts, the 49th recently was redrawn to account for updated census figures and includes more of Orange County and less of San Diego County than the existing district. In 2020, Donald Trump lost to Biden by 9 percentage points in Orange County, but by more than twice that much in San Diego County.

The widely watched Cook Political Report said the district “ leans Democratic ,” though that assessment is a downgrade for Levin from just weeks ago when the report said it was “likely Democratic.” Still, that territory was solidly Republican not many years back. The Democratic shift in the area was one of the reasons why Issa did not run for re-election there in 2018, when Levin won his first term.

On abortion, Maryott appears to be following a national strategy for Republicans in swing districts. Vulnerable Republican incumbents were reluctant to discuss abortion-related legislation after the court overturned Roe, according to Politico.

Like other Republicans, Maryott suggested public opinion is nuanced depending on what restrictions are being proposed. While surveys show broad public opposition to outright abortion bans with no exceptions — such as for rape, incest or to save the life of the woman — a Wall Street Journal poll in April concluded more people supported banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy than oppose it.

Regarding Biden, Maryott wouldn't say whether the 2020 presidential election was a settled matter. Trump continues insist he was denied a second term because of voter fraud, a claim not only without foundation, but one that has been disproved by an Associated Press investigation.

Asked if he thought Biden was legitimately elected president, Maryott repeated what he said was his comment immediately following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and insurrection that attempted to overturn the election.

“The tragic day of January 6 was hard to watch. It was a truly, truly sad day," he said, adding that people who broke the law should be prosecuted, but that peaceful protesters were within their rights.

Maryott wants to focus on inflation, immigration and crime where he says Democratic leadership has failed. He said Biden and Democrats are "mismanaging our country."

"That is having very devastating consequences for families," he added.

He said Democratic spending is fueling inflation. The economy, he said, "is so full of government money that it's gagging."

“We are overwhelming our country’s balance sheet,” he added. He said the country was "swimming in debt," but made no mention of how Republican tax cuts under Trump contributed to that.

He further blamed Democrats for the increase in homelessness and "decriminalizing crime."

Levin, who intends to stress his record on local matters and federal money he has brought to the district, won't be able to avoid those broader issues.

But the battle over abortion rights and the fallout from Jan. 6 aren't going away for Maryott, either.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

