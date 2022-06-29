ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Minors: Ferguson now running for TinCaps; Campusano homers for El Paso

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Max Ferguson has taken his wheels to the Midwest League.

Promoted from the low Single-A California League on Tuesday, the 22-year-old infielder collected two hits and his professional baseball-best 52 nd in high Single-A Fort Wayne’s 8-3 win at West Michigan on Tuesday.

Ferguson was hitting .247/.403/.364 with three homers and 51 steals in 64 games to start the year with Lake Elsinore.

First baseman Cole Cummings was also promoted to Fort Wayne after hitting .262/.416/.448 with six homers in Lake Elsinore. Cummings went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Shortstop Jarryd Dale (.624 OPS) hit his third homer during a two-hit game and right fielder Matthew Acosta (.688 OPS) went 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored.

Right-hander Ryan Bergert (5.37 ERA) allowed three runs in three innings in the start and left-hander Gabe Morales (2-0, 0.00) followed with four shutout innings.

Fort Wayne is 28-42.

TRIPLE-A EL PASO (40-33)

  • Oklahoma City 6, Chihuahuas 3: C Luis Campusano (.899 OPS) went 2-for-3 with his fifth homer, a double and a walk. 2B Robinson Canó (.722 OPS) went 2-for-5. DH Brett Sullivan (.809 OPS) went 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a walk. CF Esteury Ruiz (1.067 OPS) went 0-for-3 with a walk and his 12sth steal with the Chihuahuas, 49 th overall.

DOUBLE-A SAN ANTONIO (38-30)

  • Midland 10, Missions 3: SS Connor Kaiser (.727 OPS) went 1-for-4 with his sixth homer. CF Thomas Milone (.716 OPS) went 1-for-2- with two walks and a run scored. Milone also swiped his eighth base. RHP Nolan Watson (1-3, 6.52) allowed four runs – three earned – in 4 2/3 innings in the loss.

LOW SINGLE-A LAKE ELSINORE (43-27)

  • Storm 5, Inland Empire 3: CF James Wood (.971 OPS) went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. 1B Nerwilian Cedeno (.800 OPS) went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. RHP Manuel Castro (1-0, 4.66) struck out 12 and allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings in the win. RHP Yerry Landinez (5.27) saved his third game with two shutout innings.

ROOKIE ACL PADRES (8-9)

  • Padres 6, Guardians 5 (11): C Colton Bender (1.011 OPS) went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored. 2B Reinaldo Ilarraza (.739 OPS), SS Victor Acosta (.622 OPS), LF Juan Murillo (.888 OPS) and 1B Josttin Diaz (.685 OPS) all had two hits. Diaz drove in four runs. RHP Jarlin Susana (1.84) struck out seven and allowed one run on two hits and two walks in four innings in the start.

ROOKIE DSL PADRES (12-7)

  • Padres 3, Orioles 1: 2B Alain Camou (.805 OPS) went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored. 3B Jose Sanabria (.854 OPS) went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. RHP Yariel Moreno (4-0, 0.66) earned the win with 4 2/3 shutout innings in relief.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Homer, IN
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Lake Elsinore, CA
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Morales
Person
Juan Murillo
Person
Homer
Person
Nolan Watson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
70K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy