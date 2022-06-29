'I gave the game all I had': Former UW safety Collin Wilder explains his decision to retire from football

MADISON – Cleared in February to resume workouts, Collin Wilder began training for Wisconsin’s pro day in March and the 2022 NFL draft in April.

A brief but candid conversation with a specialist during a routine checkup on the spinal injury Wilder suffered in the regular-season finale at Minnesota rocked the former UW safety.

After learning Wilder was training for the draft, the physician explained the injury wouldn’t be fully healed until November and that teams likely would be scared off by the MRI.

“That kind of took me back,” Wilder said by phone Tuesday. “I said: Excuse me? That just threw me for a loop.”

Wilder went undrafted, never received a call from an NFL team offering a free-agent tryout and was left to ponder whether to train for a shot at the USFL or the XFL.

After taking the last three to four weeks to mull his options, the 24-year old from Texas announced Monday he was retiring from the sport he has played for nearly two decades.

“I knew this was the right decision and I’m 100% at peace with it,” Wilder said. “I gave the game all I had so I don’t feel any regret.”

Wilder, who transferred from Houston to UW before the start of the 2018 season, started 13 games and played in 32 for the Badgers.

He can still visualize the hit at Minnesota – on UW’s first play from scrimmage – that ended his career.

Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell caught a pass over the middle and Wilder led with his shoulder to make the tackle. He was ejected for targeting and had to watch the remainder of the game from the sideline as UW suffered a 23-13 loss.

“I was ready to go back in,” Wilder said. “But then my neck felt strange.”

He told defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard the next day he would be ready for the Las Vegas Bowl. But an MRI revealed the hit had caused ligaments to be ripped off the spinal column. Wilder also had suffered a bruised spine.

“It ended up being very serious,” he said. “After a couple days I started to realize my career was in jeopardy.”

Nevertheless, he wasn’t ready to surrender his dream of playing professional football and participated in UW’s pro day on March 9.

“I thought I had a good enough pro day that I would end up getting some phone calls,” Wilder said.

His phone never rang during the draft or during the days after when teams signed undrafted free agents.

“I was keeping my hopes up,” Wilder said. “I’m waiting on a phone call. I’m assuming that I’ll get something, at least a minicamp invite.

“I never got a single phone call and that was really tough for me.”

Wilder didn’t even receive an invite to “local” days held by the Packers, Houston Texans or Dallas Cowboys.

“And it’s not that hard to get a local invite, to do a workout,” he said. “That is when I started to suspect teams were shying away because of my neck injury. My agent found out teams weren’t interested because of the injury.”

Wilder briefly considered giving the USFL or the XFL a shot. But he took time in May and part of June to unplug from football and consider his options.

“It was a great opportunity for me to get away and pray about this decision,” he said. “When I unplugged I didn’t think about football. I didn’t train for football. I wanted to see how it felt to truly unplug from the game…It just felt right to move on.

“My neck still hurts. I think if I had been healthy I would have gotten a shot in the NFL. But I would have 100% pursued the USFL or the XFL if those were my options. But this injury, I just know there is way more to life than football. I want to run around with my kids and I want to be around a long time for my family.”

Wilder left UW with two degrees – a bachelor’s in communication and a master’s in educational leadership. He hopes to get into coaching in 2023, after spending a few months with friends and family.

“I finally realized the risk to keep playing – and my only opportunities were the USFL and the XFL – the risk were greater than the rewards,” he said. “If I mess up my spine, looking back I would ask: What did I do this for? A couple thousand dollars?

“I know there are much more exciting things I’ll have going on in my life and I began to get more inspired to get that started.”