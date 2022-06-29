ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Column: The big contributors to inflation you're not hearing about: profiteering corporations

By Michael Hiltzik
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tGu3B_0gPUoZqh00
A Starbucks store in Huntington Beach. Is a unionization wave at the company really contributing to inflation? (Raul Roa / Times Community News)

Here's an inflation remedy you're not hearing much about: Reduce corporate profits.

If that sounds like a drastic, even radical idea, the reason may be that economic commentators and news pundits have been fixated on the role of higher wages in driving inflation higher.

As I reported recently , an argument is even being aired that the solution to inflation is to drive the unemployment rate higher.

Corporate markups are real. Bringing them down would be beneficial to the economy.
Mike Konczal, Roosevelt Institute

What's curious about that idea is that economic statistics make clear that corporate profits have played a much larger role in fueling inflation than wage increases or the currently low unemployment rate.

Wages have crept higher over the last year, but the increases have trailed inflation, which is why so many workers and their families are feeling the sting of higher prices. Corporate profit margins, however, have rocketed into the stratosphere, outpacing the inflation rate and pulling it higher.

"Markups and profits skyrocketed in 2021 to their highest recorded level since the 1950s," Mike Konczal and Niko Lusiani of the Roosevelt Institute reported in a new paper . "Further, firms in the US increased their markups and profits in 2021 at the fastest annual pace since 1955."

Despite that, worker-bashing remains the prevailing theme among inflation watchers. The latest example comes from the Wall Street Journal, which on Monday published an interview between its senior markets columnist, James Mackintosh, and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, an eminent inflation Cassandra.

In the course of what sounds like a toothsome "late-afternoon dish of cured salmon at a London hotel" (don't ask why Mackintosh felt compelled to disclose the menu), they appeared to agree that "newly empowered workers" were among "the biggest forces pushing for higher long-term [interest] rates," in Mackintosh's words.

The higher rates are "needed to keep prices under control," Mackintosh explained to his readers. "Labor unions have formed in previously unassailable places, including sites of Amazon , Apple and Starbucks .... Stronger unions make for a more inflationary environment."

A few things about that. First, if Mackintosh has evidence that stronger unions cause inflation, he should show his work, because in general terms there's no evidence to support the premise. Rather, there's evidence to the contrary.

In the 1950s, when as many as one-third of U.S. nonfarm workers were union members, annual inflation averaged about 2% . In the 1920s, another heyday for union membership, prices actually decreased; price spikes associated with the U.S. entry into World War I were played out by 1920).

The current spurt of high inflation, as it happens, has erupted while union membership in the private sector reached a dismal 6.1% in 2021 . The number of rank-and-file workers represented by a union fell last year to 15.8 million, down by 137,000 from 2020.

The strikes and organizing actions that have been widely reported are encouraging signs for unionization, but still modest in the context of the overall decline of organized labor.

As for Amazon, Apple and Starbucks, which got a shout-out from Mackintosh, there are no signs that those companies are feeling any pinch from labor organizing activity, even though Amazon and Starbucks have conducted ferocious union-busting campaigns. Earlier this month, Apple employees in Towson, Md., won the first unionization vote at any of the company's retail stores.

Amazon's profit margin last year was 7.1%, up from 5.53% in 2020 and 4.14% in 2019. The margin at Starbucks was 14.4% in its last fiscal year, which ended Oct. 3. The company announced plans to return $20 billion to shareholders via dividends and stock buybacks over the succeeding three years.

Apple has had a series of blowout results, including profit margins of better than 25% in its last full fiscal year, which ended Sept. 25, and its subsequent two quarters, through March 26.

In April, the company said it would increase its payouts to shareholders via a 5% increase in its dividend to 23 cents per share and an increase of $90 billion in its existing stock buyback program.

The story, in short, is: Don't weep for these companies because they face unionization drives.

The bigger story is that the expansion of corporate profit margins has far outpaced wage gains over the last two years, including the period of surging inflation. From the first quarter of 2020 through the end of 2021, corporate labor costs increased by about 7%, but corporate after-tax profits by nearly 14%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis .

Konczal and Lusiani found that whereas average corporate markups, a fair proxy for profits, averaged about 26% above marginal costs from 1960 through 1980 and about 56% during the 2010s, they shot up to 72% in 2021.

"In other words," they wrote, "in 2021, we see a sharp increase in ... firms in the aggregate decoupling their prices from their underlying costs."

Higher markups "don't necessarily have to translate to higher profits," they added, "but they did in 2021." Net profit margins, or profits divided by revenues, averaged 6% during the 2010s; in 2021 the figure jumped to 9.5%, "its highest value on record."

The authors acknowledge that the trend may have moderated in the last few months. "But corporate markups are real," Konczal, the Roosevelt Institute's director of macroeconomic analysis, told me.

"Bringing them down would be beneficial to the economy," he says, "especially if you don't think that profits will necessarily go to more investment but simply be paid out as bonuses to shareholders and bosses."

Businesses certainly face genuine inflationary pressures. The most significant are related to the price of oil, either directly in the price of fuel or indirectly through prices for materials driven up themselves by higher energy prices. Supply chain constrictions have also contributed to higher prices for parts and raw materials.

But the higher profit margins indicate that businesses are raising prices more than would be necessary to cover their own higher costs.

At this point, businesses may sense they have the latitude to raise prices in part because consumers expect it, given the relentless reporting of inflation fears. (This is one way that inflation tends to feed on itself.)

Yet it's possible that corporate profits will come down through a confluence of natural factors. Businesses might decide to absorb some wage increases and other costs, such as fuel, without passing them all on to consumers and tacking on additional vigorish.

There are signs that some of that may be happening: Retailers are preparing to cut prices to move outdated or excess merchandise out of warehouses and off the shop floor. Some consumer companies may sense greater resistance from customers if prices continue to stick at high levels, particularly if they see competitors undercutting them.

But as long as the narrative about the causes of inflation remains focused on wages and employment, policymakers may make the wrong choices about how to bring it down. "There is room for these margins to come down," Konczal says. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell "doesn't much talk about corporate profits and the ability of those margins and markups to decline and help take some of the pressure off."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Huntington Beach, CA
Business
City
Huntington Beach, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Organized Labor#Labor Union#The Roosevelt Institute
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
Reason.com

Congress and Biden Probably Just Made the Shipping Problem Worse

Last summer, amid clogged ports and skyrocketing international shipping rates, irate U.S. exporters called on Congress to act. The result was the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA), passed with bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 16. The law is ostensibly aimed at reforming U.S. shipping law to provide fair treatment for American exporters. Unfortunately, the bill creates a mess of a law that does little to address current domestic regulations that exacerbated problems in the supply chain caused by the pandemic, which have yet to fully abate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

How To Get a Social Security Bonus

Let's get one thing out of the way up front -- strictly speaking, there's no such thing as a Social Security "bonus." However, there are definitely steps you can take to enhance the amount of your...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the market might not bottom out until people swear off tech stocks, crypto, and NFTs. And he predicts a consumer recession this Christmas.

"The Big Short" investor predicts weaker consumer demand and bloated inventories this Christmas.Burry dismissed the rebound in stocks, saying there were lots of brief rallies in past bear markets. Michael Burry said the market downturn might only end when people swear off owning tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. The...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
340K+
Followers
64K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy