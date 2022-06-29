ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Podcast: Can companies help protect abortion?

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WgxOB_0gPUoWCW00
Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights rallies hundreds of people throughout downtown opposing the recent Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe vs. Wade. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

President Biden has vowed to help protect the ability of those who seek abortions to travel to other states. California and other states have stepped up to offer expanded access. And now companies are vowing to do what they can to help their employees continue to access abortion. But how much do those vows from private businesses really matter?

Today, we talk about how corporations are stepping up when the government won't. But are they actually changing anything in a meaningful way? Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Sam Dean

More reading:

Companies vow to help employees access abortion after Roe vs. Wade is overturned

Hollywood companies vow to pay travel costs for abortions after Roe vs. Wade decision

How Apple, Levi Strauss and other U.S. companies are creating a brand-new abortion benefit

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Business
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Strauss
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
340K+
Followers
64K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy