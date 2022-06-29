Gunman at large after shooting inside Minneapolis movie theater

(NBC News) — At least one man was injured in a shooting inside a movie theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Police were called to a reported shooting at the Marcus Oakdale Theater, and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

According to reports, the suspect fled the theater on foot and has not been apprehended.

“We were watching a movie, Top Gun, and we were into the movie, and you know its loud, its about action and so on and so forth. And then suddenly somebody started yelling get out, get out. Get out, get out of your seats, get out now, yelling really loud,” a person who was inside the theater told KARE. “First I didn’t pay attention because we were into the movie but then the flashlight came hitting us in our face so I turned and it was a Sheriff officer yelling that. And he kept rushing us and, you know, at first we were confused. We didn’t know exactly what was going on so we started to get up slowly but then he kept insisting and so we got out.”

