Johnston County, NC

Deputies Respond To Break-In, Arrest Two People On Drug Charges

 3 days ago

SELMA – Two Johnston County residents were arrested after a homeowner called the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office saying two people were trying to steal...

Man arrested for robbing Goldsboro pharmacy at knifepoint

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in custody after demanding money from a pharmacy at knifepoint. Investigators with the Goldsboro Police Department say they were called to an armed robbery at the Downtown Pharmacy at 151 N. Center St. around 4:15 p.m. Friday. They were told that a man came into the store with a knife and demanded money. He then ran away, heading north on Center Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Duplin County pair arrested after police find marijuana, LSD, mushrooms

BEULAVILLE, Duplin County — Officials with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office and Beulaville Police Department arrested two people after a search found marijuana, LSD and Psilocybin mushrooms. Police searched a home at 1032 S. N.C. 41/111 Highway in Beulaville and found roughly 8 pounds of marijuana, roughly 7 pounds...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Johnston County, NC
Selma, NC
Johnston County, NC
Clayton, NC
Selma, NC
Multiple Juveniles Sought Following Break-In On School Campus

CLEVELAND – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in on the campus of Cleveland Middle School at 2823 Cornwallis Road. The break-in was discovered June 30th at a concession stand at the school athletic field. After reviewing security camera footage, school officials discovered the incident actually happened at 11:48pm last Saturday, June 25th.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Suspect Attempts To Outrun Officers On Volkswagen Beetle

SMITHFIELD – A 24 year-old man was arrested after he reportedly fled from Johnston County deputies in a 2008 Volkswagen Beetle. The chase lasted about four miles. Just after 8:00pm Thursday, a SAFE Team deputy got behind the Volkswagen at the Interstate 95 and Brogden Road interchange (Exit 93). The Volkswagen turned onto the southbound on-ramp at a high rate of speed. The officer used his radar to clock the car traveling 86 mph in a 65 mph zone as soon as the vehicle entered the southbound travel lanes.
SMITHFIELD, NC
3 suspects run from car with multiple bullet holes in Durham: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An aggravated assault was reported to the Durham Police Department around 6:10 a.m. Thursday, according to a search warrant. In connection with the assault, witnesses told police they saw “multiple people shooting” from a car before jumping out of it and fleeing. The...
DURHAM, NC
Johnston Man Arrested On Florida Fugitive Warrant

FOUR OAKS – A Johnston County man was arrested on a fugitive warrant from the State of Florida. Jordan Lee Murray, 29, of N. Baker Street, Four Oaks was taken into custody June 17 at his residence by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. Murray reportedly failed to appear...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Attempted Armed Carjacking Reported At Convenience Store

WILSON’S MILLS – A suspect who attempted to steal a vehicle at gunpoint in a convenience store parking lot is behind bars. It started at 3:52am Thursday at the Handy Mart at 3657 Wilson’s Mills Road at the intersection of US Highway 70. Wilson’s Mills Police Chief...
WILSON, NC
Grand Jury Indicts Suspect For Stabbing Police Officer, Second Victim

SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County Grand Jury has returned a True Bill of Indictment against Shawn Christopher Marshall for the stabbing of two people, including a Smithfield police officer. Marshall, age 20, of 301 S. Seventh Street, Smithfield was indicted on one count of assault with a deadly weapon...
SMITHFIELD, NC
Traffic stop leads to arrest of three Kinston men

On Wednesday, June 29th, 2022, the Kinston Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit apprehended Henry Hicks, 27, of Kinston during a traffic stop. Hicks had a federal warrant for various drug crimes. During the traffic stop, detectives located crack cocaine and 3 illegally possessed handguns. The two additional occupants of the vehicle were identified as Naulage Hines, 22, of Kinston and Isalic Williams, 23, of Kinston. Williams was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Carrying a Concealed Handgun, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Hines was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine and Carrying a Concealed Handgun. Hicks was placed in to federal custody and Hines and Williams were placed in the Lenoir County Jail under secure bonds.
KINSTON, NC
Two hurt, one airlifted, in Duplin County crash

KENANSVILLE, N.C. — Multiple Duplin County agencies responded to a crash that happened early Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Duplin County Emergency Management said in a press release that first responders and emergency crews worked an incident involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Tram Road and […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Goldsboro man to spend 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina man will spend 10 years behind bars for trafficking drugs. According to officials, back in March of 2021 the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with Goldsboro police started investigating Steven Patrick and others for distributing methamphetamine in the city and surrounding areas.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Johnston County Commissioner Arrested

SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Commissioner Richard D. Braswell was arrested this morning (Wednesday) by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioner Braswell was charged with one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child. He was processed at the Johnston County Magistrate’s Office around 11:00am and released from the Johnston County Jail under a $35,000 secured bond.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Man shot, 4-year-old home during Goldsboro burglary: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was injured and a 4-year-old child was home when multiple suspects broke into a home, according to police. This happened in the 800 block of North Herman Street just before 3 a.m., police said. Police said Emmanuel Dillon Perrin was shot when the suspects broke...
GOLDSBORO, NC

Community Policy