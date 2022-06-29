ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

New Mission for USD – Sioux Falls

wnax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota Board of Regents approved a new mission and name for their Sioux Falls location. Originally known as the...

wnax.com

sdstandardnow.com

Silent marchers or angry protestors? Who made the most impact Wednesday in Sioux Falls abortion event?

What will resonate longer and louder, the silent protest of more than 1,000 people (seen above in a photo by Tom Lawrence), or the angry shouts of a few dozen?. That’s the question lingering in the air after a pro-choice protest in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. It began with hundreds of people walking through downtown, united in silence to express their disappointment, dismay and yes, anger, over the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that returned the fate of abortion over to states.
kiwaradio.com

Pro-Choice Demonstrators Take To The Streets In Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD — In response to the supreme court overturning Roe. V. Wade, protestors took to the streets of Sioux Falls Wednesday night. According to our news partner, KELO Radio, the protest started at Lyon Park and stopped traffic in downtown Sioux Falls. They tell us demonstrators took to the streets, chanted slogans, and stopped traffic.
KELOLAND TV

7 Sioux Falls schools with new start times this Fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Some Sioux Falls parents will have to get their kids out the door a little earlier for school this Fall. The School District has announced new start times for seven of the city’s elementary schools. The goal is to alleviate the stress of School Bus Inc. and its ongoing driver shortage.
ktwb.com

Sioux Falls Protest: An unlawful assembly or a riot?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Last night, a spontaneous protest against the United States Supremem Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade developed in Sioux Falls. It began in Lyons Park around 7pm. Sioux Falls police said there were about 30 people to start. Over the course of an hour, the numbers grew to approximately 1100 people. Tensions mounted and there were derogatory chats directed at the police in addition to those voicing anger over the Supreme Court’s decision. Some of the protestors decided to sit in the street and block traffic. There were smoke canisters used to disperse the crowd.
Hot 104.7

Twelve Of The Strangest Foods Being Grilled In Sioux Falls

Please keep in mind when you check these out, that I'm not the one saying that this list of foods people will grill at some point is weird. Well, okay, some of them are. And, more to the point, some of these will never be grilled in Sioux Falls! Or -- maybe they will. I'm not the boss of Sioux Falls grillers!
B102.7

Abortion Rights Protest Breaks Out in Downtown Sioux Falls

Emotions spilled in the streets of downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday night as hundreds of people congregated on Philips Avenue and 14th Street to protest. The Sioux Falls Police Department says that five adults were arrested in connection to Wednesday night's demonstration. All five were charged with Disorderly Conduct among other charges.
KELOLAND TV

Continued growth celebrated at Silencer Central’s grand opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s largest firearms manufacturer celebrated the grand opening of its new Sioux Falls headquarters today. A look inside the newly remodeled Silencer Central building and what it means for the company’s continued growth in tonight’s Your Money Matters. “We’ve got...
KELOLAND TV

SAM Saturday service to now end at 3 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Area Metro (SAM) is making changes to its services. Beginning on July 2, 2022, SAM will be ending its service at 3 p.m. on Saturdays only. The city says this change is due to a continued driver shortage.
kelo.com

Smithfield responds to union complaints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Smithfield executive reached out to KELO AM to repsond to complaints from the Packing and Processing Union. Regarding the claims, they released three bullet points. Hydration stations, including those where sports drinks are provided, are not located near production lines. We take all...
kelo.com

Smithfield workers say they face difficulties in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Workers at the Smithfield Meat Packing Plant in Sioux Falls say they are facing unsafe and unsanitary conditions. According to Local Processing and Packing Union President B.J. Motley, the issues began with employee resignations. He says mangement hasn’t adjusted quota expectations to match the...
101.9 KELO-FM

UPDATE: SFPD release names of those arrested during Sioux Falls abortion unrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police release the names of those charged with crimes following Wednesday night’s disturbance downtown. Jonathon Xavier Knorr, 19-year-old man from Sioux Falls. Simple Assault on Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Law Enforcement, and Disorderly Conduct. Jacob Charles Stettnichs, 29-year-old man from...
more955.com

Hundreds protest Roe decision in Sioux Falls, some arrests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls used smoke bombs to try to disperse hundreds of people protesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Police Chief Jon Thum said there were a “couple of arrests” during the demonstration Wednesday night in downtown Sioux Falls. Thum said those arrested could face a charge of failing to disperse and other misdemeanors. Officers used a loudspeaker to try to get demonstrators to move out of the street and onto sidewalks. Police in riot helmets held batons as they approached demonstrators and launched smoke bombs into the crowd. That’s when arrests were made. At least two people who were detained with zip tie restraints.
q957.com

SUV flips on side near downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a car that overturned near downtown at 9 a.m. Friday. The gray SUV was on its side at 10th Street and Second Avenue by the American Bank and Trust. An officer on the scene told KELO.com news that speed...
KELOLAND TV

Supporting Sioux Falls family after 2nd loss in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been one week since a fire at a central Sioux Falls duplex left a father and his six kids without a home. An incredible struggle on its own, but for this family, the fire was the second major tragedy this year. “It...
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnehaha County announce wanted person

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person. Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Caitlin Mariae Ladeaux for Accessory-Harbor or Conceal and Burglary 3rd Degree (Lincoln County). Ladeaux is 5′9″ and weighs approximately 135 lbs. Police ask anyone with information on Ladeaux’s location...
