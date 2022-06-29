New Mission for USD – Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Last night, a spontaneous protest against the United States Supremem Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade developed in Sioux Falls. It began in Lyons Park around 7pm. Sioux Falls police said there were about 30 people to start. Over the course of an hour, the numbers grew to approximately 1100 people. Tensions mounted and there were derogatory chats directed at the police in addition to those voicing anger over the Supreme Court’s decision. Some of the protestors decided to sit in the street and block traffic. There were smoke canisters used to disperse the crowd.
