GM is changing the way in which dealers can report vehicle sales, preventing a vehicle from being reported as sold prior to its delivery. According to a recent report from Automotive News, which cites a memo from GM to dealers, GM will no longer allow dealers to report a vehicle as sold until after the customer takes possession of said vehicle. The change comes amid a bevy of supply chain issues and delays that have extended delivery times considerably.

