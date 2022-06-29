ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'In our blood': Burges celebrates special year of athletic success

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
 3 days ago

Burges football coach James Routledge does believe winning can be contagious, not just for one team, but for all the teams sharing a campus with a winner.

The proof is bound to be anecdotal, but this past season Burges put together a mountain of evidence.

As the spring seasons hit the stretch run, the Burges community saw something special happening. The Mustangs had a chance to make the playoffs in every single sport on offer at the school.

Burges boys soccer team has made tremendous strides in past two seasons

"When we got about three quarters of the way through we were thinking, 'Man, we could make the postseason in everything,'" Routledge said. "That put a lot of pressure on baseball and softball not to mess it up. They didn't."

When those two programs made the playoffs, the sweep was complete.

El Paso high school girls basketball: No. 2 ranked Burges upends No. 1 Chapin, 64-51

"I've been doing it for about 25 years and I can't recollect being at a school where every team has made the postseason," Routledge said. "I think it's something that's out of the ordinary.

"We did well in cross country and football and volleyball and I think it has a lot of momentum, the kids get excited. The progression kind of grows and motivates each team to do well as well."

That was evident in the girls soccer team, which won four games in 2021. This season, with first-year head coach Arnoldo Ceniceros, Burges won 14 games to make the postseason, win a bi-district match and keep the Mustang success streak alive.

"It was a great experience to be part of history," Ceniceros said. "The girls got into it in the sense, we wanted to make history like the other sports. We did it. It's IOB, 'In our blood.'

"(District champion boys soccer coach Juan Talamantes) and I have the mentality to start a winning tradition. We put that in our kids' minds: Football, basketball, volleyball, all the sports, they make it to the playoffs, why can't we? We changed that mentality to a positive way."

Said Routledge: "We have a new principal (Jason Yturralde), 'Let's do this every year,''' Routledge said. "It's hard to do and it was exciting for everybody. Everybody is really proud."

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com ; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 'In our blood': Burges celebrates special year of athletic success

