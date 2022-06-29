ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Teen stabbed during home invasion in far East El Paso neighborhood

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
 3 days ago

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in a confrontation with three masked people during a home invasion Sunday night in far East El Paso, police said.

The teenager was assaulted by the burglars who entered a house about 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Oxcart Run Street, police officials said Tuesday.

The burglars fled on foot and the wounded man was taken by ambulance to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said. It was not disclosed if anything was stolen.

Crime: Burglary suspect accused of murder in death of woman slain in South-Central El Paso home

The home invasion occurred next to Jane A. Hambric School and Chester Jordan Park, in the same neighborhood where a man was killed last week.

Last Thursday morning, Raul Gerardo Zamora, 28, was found dead from undisclosed injuries in front of his home in the 11000 block of Cannon Hill Drive, police said.

Both Zamora's death and the home invasion are under investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit. Police officials have not said if the incidents, located a few blocks apart, are believed to be linked.

Anyone with information may call the police nonemergency number at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

Violent crime: Two men stabbed at West El Paso house party; suspect sought

More: Man dies after arrest by El Paso police at 7-Eleven store in the Northeast

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com ; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Teen stabbed during home invasion in far East El Paso neighborhood

KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of July 3rd through July 9th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at varying locations between Transmountain Road and Redd Road each night. All eastbound onramps between Transmountain Road and Redd Road will be closed to all traffic. The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain...
EL PASO, TX
