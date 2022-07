The single-family housing market has been on a steep incline over the past couple of years as home price appreciation has skyrocketed. Historically low-interest rates and demand far exceeding supply led to a frenzy of activity from buyers and investors in the past couple of years. However, what goes up must come down. And we are starting to see that now. Increased interest rates and higher monthly mortgage payments are taking the cost of owning a home out of reach for many, and as a result, the rental market is becoming increasingly attractive.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO