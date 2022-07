In the wee hours of Friday morning, Michigan Republican senators used legislative maneuvering to quickly pass two bills that would criminalize conducting research on cells derived from an abortion. Both bills are headed to the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who will almost assuredly veto them. The measures come at a time of renewed focus on all Michigan policies related to abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn national abortion rights granted in the landmark Roe v....

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO