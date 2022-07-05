Pre-order Sony INZONE PS5 headsets - how to reserve your set ahead of release

It's not necessarily the mid-generation hardware injection we perhaps thought, but Sony has announced a new line of gear. Here's how you can pre-order the Sony INZONE headsets.

All three Sony INZONE headsets are available to pre-order right now, all sharing the same design language as the latest PlayStation 5 - chic white and black designs that are in keeping with the brand's current styling. The quality and pedigree are there, and if they are anything like the Pulse 3D headset - one of the best PS5 headsets going - then these could find themselves next to many a PS5 and PC in the future. And not too far in the future, as the headsets release on July 7, 2022 .

The main differences to negotiate before you commit to a Sony INZONE pre-order are first whether you want to go wired or not, and then whether you value noise-cancelling functionality or not. That's because the H9, the top-of-the-line headset is priced at $299.99/£269, and the jump down to the noise-cancelling-less H7 is chunky - this set is at the $229.99/£199 price point. Rounding off the set, the entry-point into the series, the wired H3 headset, is coming in at $99.99/£89 (the same price as the Pulse 3D wireless headset, for what it's worth). The H9 and H7 are wireless models, with the H9 offering immersion-enhancing noise-cancelling; while the HG3 is a wired model

As these headsets are brand new, predict the Sony INZONE pre-order situation to unfold over the next few days and weeks. Currently, not all the big retailers have pre-order pages live and running, but we've gathered up some quick links below to get you going.

Pre-order Sony INZONE headsets - USA

Pre-order Sony INZONE headsets - UK

Sony INZONE H3 wired headset (£89): Sony | Amazon

Sony INZONE H7 wireless headset (£199.99): Sony | Amazon

Sony INZONE H9 wireless headset (£269.99): Sony | Amazon

Sony INZONE headphones specs

What makes these new INZONE headsets tick? Well, we'll lay out some brief information on the specs as we know them so far right here, but a key point here is that they are all built around the same main bones. The similarities are, therefore, a bit slight, so be sure to read up on them before committing either way.

Sony INZONE headsets - Spec list INZONE H3 INZONE H7 INZONE H9 Form factor Closed, over-ear, dynamic Closed, over-ear, dynamic Closed, over-ear, dynamic Wired/wireless Wired Wireless (2.4Ghz & BT5.0) Wireless (2.4Ghz & BT5.0) Battery life N/A 40 hours 32 hours (without noise cancelling) Drivers 40mm Neodymium 40mm Neodymium 40mm Neodymium Microphone Boom; unidirectional Boom; bi-directional Boom; bi-directional Frequency response 10Hz - 20,000Hz 5Hz-20,000Hz 5Hz-20,000Hz Noise cancelling No No Yes

Which Sony INZONE headset should you buy?

Looking at those specs, it does seem that the main differences between each headset are somewhat easy and simple to discern. First, the H3 is wired while the H7 and H9 are wireless; and second, the H9s offer noise-cancelling functionality while the H7 and H3 do not.

That really does seem to be it. Aside from price difference of course, and that could well be the deciding factor. For example, if you're happy to forgo the noise-cancelling of the H9s, you could save a bunch of cash, go for the H7s, and get the same quality headset without that feature, and stay wireless...

Naturally, the wired vs wireless approach will keep things simple too - and having an option that can just be simply used and moved between a PC and PS5 is appealing. However, it's also worth pointing out that the H3 headset will come in at the same price point as the existing Pulse 3D headset from Sony - which also works on both PS5 and PC.

Thus, at least this makes things simple: think about those key criteria and offerings, and work out which are must-haves - and how keen on saving money you are - and you will quickly find out which Sony INZONE headset to pre-order for you.

