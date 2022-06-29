Idaho breweries adapt with new market and space concepts

Every month, the Idaho Fish and Game posts their plans for stocking fish in lakes and rivers around Idaho. In July there will be more than 30,000 rainbow trout placed in bodies of water in the Magic Valley. All around Idaho lakes are stocked with fish by the Idaho Fish...
If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
No matter where you look, if you look up "money" or "income" on the internet, the results as of late aren't spectacular. It's hard out here in these streets for most people. That is, unless, you live in Idaho. Let us explain. Idaho's minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour....
When the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the March data from its State Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on May 20, it looked like the rate of hiring and quitting in Idaho was settling into trends of fewer openings and hiring and more quitting. These trends were reflected in both the ...
DRIGGS – Good ideas often come at the most unexpected times, and in Lea and Bill Beckett’s case, it happened over a glass of vodka. It was 2010, and the Driggs couple had been sitting on a 4-acre parcel of land off Idaho Highway 33 that they’d bought three years before. They’d originally planned to build a hotel, but the recession brought that to a halt.
My son and I found this unique and fun looking leaf bug hanging out on our front door. We carefully caught it in his little bug aquarium with some leaves and sticks and kept it for 1 night. We then let it out in the backyard the next day. The bug was fine we got to see it up close and personal for an evening and let it go back on its way. We were fascinated by the leaf like veins and tiny little suction cupped feet.
An ‘exclusive’ island, owned by the state and situated on a mountain lake in the resort town of McCall, appears to be finally hitting the auction block later this summer — even as county officials object. The Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners voted unanimously on June...
LEWISTON - This July, the Idaho Fish & Game will stock over 13,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout into ponds and other bodies of water in the Clearwater Region. The locations, dates and number of fish being stocked in each location are as follows:. Campbells Pond (July 4-8) -- 1,600. Fenn Pond...
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Data released Thursday from the Idaho Department of Labor shows the average hourly wage in the Gem State is $23.05 an hour for 2021. Data compiled includes last year’s figures for the state, seven Metropolitan Statistical Areas, and two rural county regions. That wage is...
The state of Idaho is swimming in an ocean of cash and poised to post its second consecutive record state budget surplus. State budget analysts are projecting that the state ended fiscal year 2022 on Thursday with a surplus of about $1.3 billion, Idaho Division of Financial Management Director Alex Adams told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday. State budget officials will likely know the exact figure on about July 20, after the state closes the books and completes year end transfers and bookkeeping work.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is publishing notice the final amended consent judgments against Idaho Power Company (Idaho Power) have been entered by the courts.
It's national Joke day tomorrow and I thought it would be fun to look back at some Idaho inspired jokes. Some funny, some corny, some just plain dumb. Enjoy. If Idaho had its own space program, what would be the name of the first satellite? Spudnik (MSN.com.) “Idaho has raised...
Nestled in a city that is home to 791 residents, this locally owned restaurant is among an elite list of places worth pulling off major freeways to enjoy!. 24/7 Tempo put together a list of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Every State and the choice for Idaho is in one of our state’s most interesting small towns - Wallace. The once booming silver mining town proclaimed itself the “Center of the Universe” in 2004, because no one could prove that it wasn’t. According to Atlas Obscura, They installed a manhole cover to prove it and designed it to include initials of the towns four main mines that resulted in producing over 1.2 billion dollars in silver.
April Smith, marketing and BD manager at GeoEngineers, has been named sponsorship chair of Society for Marketing Professional Services Idaho chapter, the first chapter of the organization in the state. Smith has been in the architectural, engineering and construction industry for over 16 years.
Preparing for your 4th of July get-together can get pricey. Between fireworks, hot dogs, plenty of fun drinks, and of course some new cornhole bags, adding up the receipts can be a little depressing. What makes it even worse is having to fill up your vehicle with gas. That's even...
BOISE — Under a brand-new Idaho law, patients in Idaho hospitals, nursing homes or other facilities now have a right to visits from designated “essential caregivers” — even when visitation is otherwise restricted.
The move came in reaction to the state’s experience during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many sick or dying patients couldn’t receive visitors at all, leaving the patients lonely and their families heartbroken.
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little is touting a multi-million dollar investment in water and wastewater infrastructure he says will benefit 63 communities across the Gem State. $300 million will be invested by the administration. In our area, money will be spent on 21 projects, including $80,000...
It is no secret that Idaho is known for growing potatoes. Lots and lots of potatoes. We own our starchy root vegetable proudly and even celebrate it. Idaho produces more potatoes than any other state. That may not be a surprise but did you know on average in one year is is over a billion dollars in revenue for the state?! That is a lot of potatoes. How much do we really know about these potatoes that have helped make our great state what it is today?
