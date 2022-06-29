ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho breweries adapt with new market and space concepts

By Sharon Fisher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a flat couple of years, but Idaho’s breweries are looking for...

KIDO Talk Radio

The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Average Income Is…Actually Good?

No matter where you look, if you look up "money" or "income" on the internet, the results as of late aren't spectacular. It's hard out here in these streets for most people. That is, unless, you live in Idaho. Let us explain. Idaho's minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour....
April’s Idaho hiring and quitting data shows new trends

When the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the March data from its State Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on May 20, it looked like the rate of hiring and quitting in Idaho was settling into trends of fewer openings and hiring and more quitting. These trends were reflected in both the ...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breweries#Food Drink#Idaho Brewers United
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Local distillery celebrating 10 years of producing vodka from Idaho potatoes

DRIGGS – Good ideas often come at the most unexpected times, and in Lea and Bill Beckett’s case, it happened over a glass of vodka. It was 2010, and the Driggs couple had been sitting on a 4-acre parcel of land off Idaho Highway 33 that they’d bought three years before. They’d originally planned to build a hotel, but the recession brought that to a halt.
DRIGGS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

See Photos of Some Creepy Native Idaho Bugs

My son and I found this unique and fun looking leaf bug hanging out on our front door. We carefully caught it in his little bug aquarium with some leaves and sticks and kept it for 1 night. We then let it out in the backyard the next day. The bug was fine we got to see it up close and personal for an evening and let it go back on its way. We were fascinated by the leaf like veins and tiny little suction cupped feet.
BOISE, ID
idahoednews.org

Idaho poised for another record state budget surplus

The state of Idaho is swimming in an ocean of cash and poised to post its second consecutive record state budget surplus. State budget analysts are projecting that the state ended fiscal year 2022 on Thursday with a surplus of about $1.3 billion, Idaho Division of Financial Management Director Alex Adams told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday. State budget officials will likely know the exact figure on about July 20, after the state closes the books and completes year end transfers and bookkeeping work.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Get a Laugh at Idaho’s Expense with These Jokes

It's national Joke day tomorrow and I thought it would be fun to look back at some Idaho inspired jokes. Some funny, some corny, some just plain dumb. Enjoy. If Idaho had its own space program, what would be the name of the first satellite? Spudnik (MSN.com.) “Idaho has raised...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Restaurant Named One of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in America

Nestled in a city that is home to 791 residents, this locally owned restaurant is among an elite list of places worth pulling off major freeways to enjoy!. 24/7 Tempo put together a list of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Every State and the choice for Idaho is in one of our state’s most interesting small towns - Wallace. The once booming silver mining town proclaimed itself the “Center of the Universe” in 2004, because no one could prove that it wasn’t. According to Atlas Obscura, They installed a manhole cover to prove it and designed it to include initials of the towns four main mines that resulted in producing over 1.2 billion dollars in silver.
Smith assumes chair position with SMPS-Idaho

April Smith, marketing and BD manager at GeoEngineers, has been named sponsorship chair of Society for Marketing Professional Services Idaho chapter, the first chapter of the organization in the state. Smith has been in the architectural, engineering and construction industry for over 16 years.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Gas Prices Explode Going Into 4th Of July Weekend

Preparing for your 4th of July get-together can get pricey. Between fireworks, hot dogs, plenty of fun drinks, and of course some new cornhole bags, adding up the receipts can be a little depressing. What makes it even worse is having to fill up your vehicle with gas. That's even...
Idaho State Journal

NO MORE ISOLATION: New Idaho law guarantees patients can receive visits

BOISE — Under a brand-new Idaho law, patients in Idaho hospitals, nursing homes or other facilities now have a right to visits from designated “essential caregivers” — even when visitation is otherwise restricted. The move came in reaction to the state’s experience during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many sick or dying patients couldn’t receive visitors at all, leaving the patients lonely and their families heartbroken. It’s one...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Move Over Potatoes, Idaho Also Grows an Astonishing Amount of This Veggie

It is no secret that Idaho is known for growing potatoes. Lots and lots of potatoes. We own our starchy root vegetable proudly and even celebrate it. Idaho produces more potatoes than any other state. That may not be a surprise but did you know on average in one year is is over a billion dollars in revenue for the state?! That is a lot of potatoes. How much do we really know about these potatoes that have helped make our great state what it is today?
IDAHO STATE

