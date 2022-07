Cold shrimp cocktail is now on the menu at the Guilford Lobster Pound. (Photo courtesy of Guilford Lobster Pound) I have little to no patience for those who mistakenly think cold lobster rolls are preferable to a hot lobster roll dripping with butter. Still, I can’t think of a better way to kick off a meal than with a cold shrimp cocktail. And shrimp cocktail has now been added to the menu the Guilford Lobster Pound, 505A Whitfield Street, Guilford. Remember, it’s cash only (with an ATM on the premises), and call first if the weather is iffy, 203-453-6122.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO