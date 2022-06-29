ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

Mayor’s Message – Pleasanton

By Aaron Davidson
Pleasanton Express
 3 days ago

I hope everybody is having a great week. Last month was our first month to go to one meeting. It seems to be working well as our staff can focus on other projects. At the upcoming July meeting, we’ll have a budget workshop and public hearing. This meeting is for the...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Pleasanton Express

Poteet council hires Martinez Santos Law Firm PLLC

Melissa Popham, Interim City Administrator for the city of Poteet, gave updates on projects on which she is working. First on the list was the pothole project, searching out and filling those problem areas. They have hired a new billing clerk and the drive-thru window opened again at 8 a.m. on June 21. Popham is in discussions with Carolyn Vasquez, President of the Municipal Park Foundation, about how to move forward with improvements. In looking forward to the upcoming budget, Popham has been meeting with the representative of GoVirtual to set up access to the city software, general ledges, bank statements and other finance information. Also assisting, other than city personnel, is Phil Vaughn from Vaughn and Associates.
POTEET, TX
seguintoday.com

Dozens of acres destroyed in northern Guadalupe County

(Guadalupe County) — Approximately 150 acres in northern Guadalupe County were destroyed following a grass fire that kept both local volunteer fire fighters and nearby residents busy. The fire reported Thursday afternoon scorched the acres of land along the area of Boenig and Branch Roads near FM 2623. Water drops by a STAR Flight aircraft couldn’t fall fast enough on the ranch land. That’s according to Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
universitystar.com

This Weekend on the Town: Fourth of July

If you're booming like a firework to get out of the house this weekend, there's an event in every part of our community for you. This Weekend on the Town is here for you with shopping, food, a drag show, movies and fireworks. Whether you're celebrating, reflecting or simply relaxing this weekend, remember to take time for yourself and enjoy a few days off. Be safe and enjoy!
SAN MARCOS, TX
Pleasanton Express

Local heroes

Our friend, the legendary Sue Calberg, dropped by the Pleasanton Express for a visit. Sue Calberg recently was honored as a news journalist for 20 years at KENS. Since 1980, Sue, a San Antonio native, has been seeking out the overlooked and unusual in south Texas and sharing these important stories in a homespun – and hardhitting when it’s called for – way.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Chief Priest’s Report – Lytle

Greetings from Lytle PD, It was another busy week. Officers managed 72 calls for service and conducted 130 traffic stops. Those traffic stops resulted in 112 citations and 18 warnings. Officers took reports of four property crimes:. A pawn shop employee reported that a customer took his iPhone 13 Pro...
LYTLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Archbishop of San Antonio warns of “a culture of death”

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Guatemalan teenager gave the priest her name: Serenidad. They met on Tuesday morning at a children’s hospital in San Antonio, where the priest, Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, had arrived to comfort one of the youngest survivors of the deadliest migrant-trafficking tragedy in modern American history.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Sheriff: Migrants at center of Friday semitruck scare in San Antonio in US legally, but unclear if they're allowed to work

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities responded to a scene where migrants were reported jumping in and out of an 18-wheeler on the southwest side Friday afternoon. The 18-wheeler was parked along the 2500 block of South General McMullen Drive where Bexar County Sheriff's Office vehicles, ambulances and a fire truck were seen around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

The Teacher Rides Away

Even on his last day in a 38-year career as an Ag Teacher, Jim Harris could be found in the McMullen County ISD Ag Building. There were still things that needed to get done. “I’ve hauled 11 barrels of 55 gallon drums of junk off to the dump,” Harris said. “I’ve had stuff that’s been in the closet and I never touched it. Then there was stuff that was just outdated.”
TILDEN, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin Police Department provides update on incident

(Seguin) – Local officers quickly jumped into action to protect a local campus although it was later revealed that the reported incident was occurring at a different location and in another part of the county. In a release to its parents at Ball Early Childhood Center, district officials stated...
SEGUIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New study shows New Braunfels-area nonprofit organizations increased staff, revenue following the pandemic

Total annual revenue for nonprofits rose from $56.4 million in 2019 to $82 million in 2021, accounting for a 46% increase, according to the study. (Lauren Canterberry/Community Impact Newspaper) According to a recent survey conducted by the McKenna Foundation in New Braunfels, area nonprofit organizations saw increased funding and staffing...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

