Mayor’s Message – Pleasanton

Melissa Popham, Interim City Administrator for the city of Poteet, gave updates on projects on which she is working. First on the list was the pothole project, searching out and filling those problem areas. They have hired a new billing clerk and the drive-thru window opened again at 8 a.m. on June 21. Popham is in discussions with Carolyn Vasquez, President of the Municipal Park Foundation, about how to move forward with improvements. In looking forward to the upcoming budget, Popham has been meeting with the representative of GoVirtual to set up access to the city software, general ledges, bank statements and other finance information. Also assisting, other than city personnel, is Phil Vaughn from Vaughn and Associates.

POTEET, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO