Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor announced his commitment to Iowa football Thursday in a huge in-state recruiting win for the Hawkeyes. Proctor is the No. 6 prospect overall in the 2023 class and had a top-two list of Iowa and Alabama. It's not often that those two schools battle for the same recruits, but Kirk Ferentz and his staff were able to keep Proctor home.

RUNNELLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO