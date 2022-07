UVALDE, Texas (KWTX) - Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde ISD Police Chief, has announced he will resign from the Uvalde city council, according to the Uvalde News Leader. Arredondo resigns following the calls for him to step down amid questions about how he responded to the massacre at the Uvalde Elementary where 19 students and 2 teachers were killed.

UVALDE, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO