Devastated British Muslims face missing out on the Hajj pilgrimage after waiting two years for Saudi Arabia to loosen restrictions on travel following the pandemic. One woman described the process as “torture” after her dreams of completing one of the five pillars of Islam were snatched away from her due to new entry requirements brought in over Covid.The annual pilgrimage to Mecca is considered an obligation which every Muslim must make in their lifetime but increasingly expensive packages mean that most people save for years in order to make the trip. However, many had their hopes of visiting this year...

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO