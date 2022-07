From all the comments I am reading online I know I am not the only person that thinks this home currently for sale in Oklahoma looks cool. But never in a million years would I ever purchase the home. While the price of the home has increased over the past few years, the price is not the issue listed currently at $415,000. This home that looks like something similar to homes from the television show The Jetsons, is being sold ‘as is’ and that includes the black mold you can see in the pictures.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO