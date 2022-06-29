ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

United Way allocates $53,689 in remaining funds

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHopkins County United Way allocated $53,689 to 17 local organizations on Friday, June 24. The extra funds were left over from the previous campaign budget, headed by Chairman Mike Horne during the 2020-2021 calendar year; a campaign that donated...

HCHD Board approves landscaping bid

The Hopkins County Hospital District held their monthly board meeting on Tuesday. The first item of the discussion was the 66,000 square foot building for D6, Inc. There is a $4,370,000 price tag on it, including $2,700,000 for equipment. It will add 31 more positions, far outpacing the original estimate. Employment rate is incredibly low in Sulphur Springs and the addition will help, but the new employees will need housing. The D6 request was approved.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Heritage Home Health and Hospice and Grace Family Church of Sulphur Springs

Heritage Home Health and Hospice and Grace Family Church of Sulphur Springs presented Heart of Hope with donations of baby supplies on Tuesday, June 28. From left to right are Co-Directors of Heart of Hope, Pat and Steve Phillips, Preacher of Grace Family Church, Mark Garrett and wife, Tia Garrett, Community Engagement Specialist of Heritage Home Health and Hospice, Stacey White, Client Advocate of Heart of Hope, Tiffany Shones, Nancy Shackelford of Heart of Hope, Jessica Claxton of Heritage Home Health and Hospice and Administrative Assistant of Heart of Hope, Karen Dodge.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Hopkins County is free

Hopkins County is free to celebrate Fourth of July weekend - fireworks included. The county is currently not under a burn ban according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Church Calendar

NOTE — If you have church news to submitted please send to don@ssnewstelegram.com. This can be any church event, charitable function, meeting, revival, vacation Bible school or cemetery homecoming in the Hopkins County area that you want to announce. EVENTS. Monday. • Christian Initiation Sessions are held Mondays at...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Producing great produce

The recent hot June weather, coupled with climbing gas prices have made the produce business pretty trying. But Jo Ann Taylor at The Produce Stand, is rolling with the punches and still providing quality food for local residents. "Everybody always wants homegrown tomatoes and we have them. We also have...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Meet Martha The Pet of the Week

Meet Martha, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Martha is a 3-month old pitty mix. She has had her first round of puppy shots and is microchipped. She is great with other dogs and young enough to learn to be around cats. She would be good with...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Explaining feed supplements

Recently, during a livestock show in Sulphur Springs, I visited with somebody in the audience related to the show. As I was trying to explain the process, he recognized the complexity of agriculture today. He later on made me the comment of how difficult is for somebody like him to understand agriculture sometimes.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
The Candle Studio+

Born and raised in Sulphur Springs, Tedrick Timmons has set up shop at home - a candle studio, to be specific. Following the success of his business, “The Candle Studio+” in Milwaukee, Chicago and Charlotte, Timmons decided to open up his fourth store in Sulphur Springs. Freshly opened, The Candle Studio+ is located downtown in Standbridge Courtyard at 218 Main Street. Guests are invited to come to the studio to enjoy a candle-making experience, allowing them to pick their favorite scents while learning how to make candles on their own. The Candle Studio+ showcases their products through a variety of workshops, designed to bring the community of Sulphur Springs together for some fun, relaxation, health and wellness.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
#Charity#Hopkins County United Way#Boy Scouts Of America#Circle 10 Council#Bright Star Baseball#Community Cupboard#Teen Court#The Dinner Bell
Fireworks, music set

The Fourth of July will be celebrated with a flair Saturday, July 2 is the Sulphur Springs Symphony League at Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs. Each year, the Sulphur Springs Symphony League presents a special performance by The Texas Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Douglas Bakenhaus. The music will start at approximately 8 p.m. with the fireworks to follow. Local talent again will be on display. Bill Owens will play “America the Beautiful” on keyboard in a classic Ray Charles style.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Jordan Jenay Humphrey

Jordan Jenay Humphrey was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 27, 1997 to Jacob and Bobbi Bounds Humphrey. With family by her side, Jordan left us on her birthday at the age of 25. She was a 2015 graduate of Elk City High School, was a student at SWOSU and was employed by Carl's Jr. Immediate survivors are her mother and stepfather Bobbi and Travis Rowland of Piedmont, OK, her sister Jade Rowland of Norman, OK and her father Jacob Humphrey of Tulsa, OK.
ELK CITY, OK
152 kids kick up heels in soccer camp

Sulphur Springs has a solid interest in soccer. More than 150 kids took part each evening at the recent Sulphur Springs soccer camp setting a record for attendance and encouraging coaches. Alexi Upton, Wildcats head soccer coach said, "We officially had 152, that's a record and something we were shooting...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Miller Grove releases 2022 volleyball schedule

The Miler Grove Lady Hornets have released their 2022 season schedule. The Lady Hornets are coming off a very successful 2021 season, where they finished as district champions and made a deep playoff run, reaching the Regional Finals for the fifth season in a row. Miller Grove will be looking...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Cumby Trojans schedule for 2022 football season

The Cumby Trojans have revealed their football schedule for the 2022 season. The Trojans will look to improve from last season, which saw them finish just 1-7, winning their final game. This season will also mark the return of Tom Dracos as head coach, who previously coached the Trojans from...
CUMBY, TX

