WPD identifies victim hit by two cars in north Wichita

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the woman who was killed after being hit by two cars in north Wichita.

Fifty-four-year-old Crystal Cross of Wichita was walking eastbound near the intersection of 11th and Broadway around 10 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle.

“The victim, the female, she was walking from west to east. And she was struck by the first vehicle and then was immediately hit by a second vehicle,” Lt. Keith Fort, Wichita Police Department, said.

An investigation is still ongoing. Both drivers are cooperating in the investigation.

